The Lindsay Knights haven’t quite breezed through their non-district slate to this point as they have just four wins on the season.
But aside from the ups and downs and lack of a go-to scorer, Lindsay head coach Chris Cornelison is still optimistic his team has what it takes to conquer its fourth consecutive district title.
“Our non-district schedule has been loaded with Class 3A and 4A schools,” Cornelison said. “We’re 3-1 against 2A schools and against the bigger schools, we’ve been very competitive. We just haven’t been able to pull out those games. We don’t have the greatest record, but we knew we would have a tough schedule. I don’t think our record is indicative of how we are playing.”
Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Knights ran into a difficult Henrietta squad and fell 54-37.
Cornelison said the team needs a player to step up and be the scorer on the team.
“Our problem was scoring and we were down four points at halftime,” Cornelison said. “Our execution wasn’t where it needed to be, but we needed to knock down some shots. Then we came out and had zero points in the third quarter. We cut into the lead in the fourth, but we go through stretches where we don’t score.”
Cornelison said many of the football players that have transitioned sports are still finding their conditioning and skills.
“We have kids that have been role players in the past and we’re adjusting to some guys having to be the guys,” Cornelison said. “In the past, we’ve had a guy that stepped up and we just don’t have that guy that could go get us that bucket. Right now we just don’t have that kid. I hope we find him. This has been one of the more difficult years having a consistent scorer. We don’t have a double-digit scorer.”
While the Knights have lacked that thoroughbred, the experience the players are gaining in the meantime as they distribute the scoring becomes increasingly valuable as they transition to district play.
“We’re a pretty solid defensive team, but there’s no doubt that we’ll figure it out,” Cornelison said. “It’s important to the guys that we continue to maintain what we’ve built the past few years. We have the potential to have a talented team if we can find that scorer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.