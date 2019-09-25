Last season, the Lindsay Knights throttled Whitewright 41-7. This season was a different story as Lindsay fell 21-18 on the road despite leading 10-7 in the fourth quarter Friday, Sept. 20.
The theme for this game and the season for Knights is they are hurting themselves with turnovers and penalties.
Against Whitewright, they threw four interceptions and fumbled once.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said if the Knights are going to rebound this week against Celeste, the journey has to begin by taking care of their own business.
“I just didn’t feel like we’re ready to play and that’s on me,” Smiley said. “We had 13 bad snaps and you can’t operate that way. We had five turnovers and some of those were because of our snap issues. We’ve been tackling really well, but we had some missed tackles. The combination of all those things, we didn’t give ourselves a chance to be successful.”
The Knights were in position to win late in the game, but Smiley said they shouldn’t have needed to battle it out in the fourth quarter.
“We were just frustrated that we were in that position,” Smiley said. “We had the ball at the two-yard line and we didn’t get it. We threw an interception. So that was really frustrating. Give Whitewright some credit. They’re a much improved football team and I knew they’re getting better each week. They’ve got 18 seniors, so they’re a senior-laden team, but it wasn’t so much what they were doing. It was what we were doing to ourselves with the mistakes.”
Lindsay has been leaning on its defense throughout the season, but the Knights’ loss to Whitewright is their second close loss of the season.
Smiley said he hopes the offense can raise its game to match the defense.
“I think we held Whitewright to 212 yards of total offense and anytime you do that you should win, especially if you have more yards, which we did,” Smiley said. “I think we’ve given up 12-13 points a game and anytime you’re doing that you’re playing pretty good. Not a lot of people can say that. There are some positives that came out of the other night, but it’s just frustrating looking at the way we’ve lost two games down by five points. We’ve got to find a way to win those close games.”
Lindsay had 277 total yards of offense against Whitewright with sophomore quarterback Kolt Schuckers throwing for 232 yards and one touchdown on 14-of-34 passing.
Junior wideout Garrett Ellender led the way with 78 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Junior Jase Eddington was the Knights’ top rusher with 18 yards on nine carries.
The Knights (2-2) will travel to Celeste on Friday, Sept. 27, and face the 1-3 Blue Devils, who are coming off a 36-28 loss to Tioga.
Smiley and the Knights were feeling upbeat following their 21-6 win over Callisburg, but their confidence was stunted with their loss to Whitewright.
Smiley said there is only one way to rebuild their swagger.
“I felt we’d had a really good week of practice, but you don’t just show up and expect to win,” Smiley said. “You can’t beat yourself and the only way to build that confidence is to go out and do it. You’ve gotta go out and make plays and that builds confidence.”
