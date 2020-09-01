While there was plenty to be happy about with the Lindsay Knights’ 71-0 beatdown of Era on Friday, Aug. 28, head coach Jeff Smiley has tempered his enthusiasm as he knows there is still a long season ahead of them.
“I don’t know that happiness is the right word, but I was pleased,” Smiley said. “I was worried we would go over there and be sloppy and we weren’t sloppy. We were sharp in all our phases. I thought our special teams played well. I’ll be happy when we’re playing December football. I’ll be happy then, but we’ve still got things to work on and we’re not a complete team yet. And that’s fine.”
The Knights’ special teams did more than play well. Lindsay returned four punts for touchdowns and Smiley said that can be an area of the game that can be hard to predict and evaluate early in the season.
“We did a pretty good job fielding the ball and we blocked and executed,” Smiley said. “I thought Tyler [Yancey] did a really good job kicking the ball and our coverage was really good on our kickoff team. That was good to see. You don’t ever know how that’s going to play out. I was proud of our kids that we played hard the whole game and I felt like we executed well.”
The Knights were excited after picking up their first win of the season, but that quickly faded because of the high expectations the Knights have this season.
Smiley said they played with a “workman-like” attitude and that showed from start to the finish.
“That’s what I was most proud of,” Smiley said. “We’re here to get better and our kids weren’t overly excited and they were there to do what we needed to do. They were excited to play the game, but they did what they expected to do.”
Defensively, aside from pitching a shutout for the second consecutive season against Era, Smiley said his team tackled well and was in good position throughout the game.
The Hornets were held to -65 yards of offense. Era didn’t cross midfield and earned only one first down due to a penalty.
“I thought our front played really well,” Smiley said. “We didn’t have any busts and we moved them around quite a bit and the kids handled it well. I thought we played fast up front and we got off the ball well. We pretty much dominated the line of scrimmage, so that was good to see.”
The Knights returned a fumble for a touchdown and had two interceptions returned for touchdowns called back due to penalties.
Smiley said seeing how his team created turnovers is a good omen moving forward.
“I think their quarterback was under pressure most of the night and we were in good coverage and our kids made good plays,” Smiley said. “That’s the expectation we have for the team. We want to create turnovers and take advantage of the opportunities our defense forced.”
Lindsay does have room to grow as Smiley said the Knights need to focus more on their assignments on both sides of the ball.
Because the Knights have so much experience this season, Smiley said he wants his team to continue to focus on itself and not so much its opponents.
The Knights will have to refocus their efforts this week when they face Muenster in the kraut bowl, especially when it comes to penalties as they had several touchdowns called back that could have pushed the score even higher.
“We had two punt returns called back and two interceptions that were called back,” Smiley said. “We had a couple offensive touchdowns called back. I was pleased. Anytime you do what we did and even though Era is in a rebuilding year, you still have to make plays.”
As a result of all the scores by the defense and special teams, the Knights’ offense didn’t get as much work in as they had less than 30 total snaps in the game.
Still, junior quarterback Kolt Schuckers threw for 245 yards and five touchdowns on 12-of-18 passing.
Senior wideout Garrett Ellender had three catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. The senior Yancey had two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Senior Braxton Craigie had three receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns while Coltan Hanks hauled in the other touchdown.
Senior running back Jase Eddington had five carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever been a part of something like that where we had so many special teams and defensive touchdowns,” Smiley said. “I was really pleased with the way the first week went.”
