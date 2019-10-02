The Lindsay Knights only play close games. Aside from their opening blowout win over Era, the Knights’ past four games have been decided by an average of a touchdown and last week was no different as they held off Celeste 15-7 on Friday, Sept. 27.
Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley said while the score could have been more lopsided, he was excited about the win, especially after dropping a 21-18 loss to Whitewright the week before.
“[Close games] are the only way we know. It’s not part of the plan, but that’s just the way it’s shaking out,” Smiley said. “And that’s more of our fault. We’re the ones that are keeping it close by not taking advantage of things sometimes. The score really shouldn’t have been close.”
The Knights posted 368 yards of total offense and had one of their most balanced offensive games of the season.
Not only did Lindsay throw for 203 yards on 16-of-27 passing from quarterback Kolt Schuckers, but the Knights ran for 165 yards with junior running back Jace Eddington going for 142 yards and a touchdown.
“We probably played our best offensive game since I’ve been here,” Smiley said. “We were very balanced at about 50-50. And the coaches did a good job of calling plays on offense. We took the ball down, had a great drive and scored the first series in the first half. In the first series of the second half it was the same thing. We went down and scored and that’s what we want.”
As well as things went on offense, the Knights are still shooting themselves in the foot at times.
“The frustrating thing is we were inside the 15-yard line twice and came away with no points,” Smiley said. “We have to do a better job down in the red zone. When we’re getting there, we have to score. We missed blocking assignments and it’s not so much what Celeste is doing to us. It’s what we’re doing to us.”
The Knights’ defense, which has been their backbone so far this season, held Celeste to 232 yards of offense.
“Anytime you do that, you ought to win the game,” Smiley said. “We’ve yet to give up 300 yards of offense. We’re not where we want to be, but we’re getting better. We had five starters out, so we’re able to battle through that. We get Andrew Schully back this week. We get Nick Schmitz this week and we get Kade Hermes back next week. We’ll be about as healthy as we’ve been all year long. We’re excited about that. This is a good time to be healthy going into district.”
Lindsay will host Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, before opening district play on the road against Chico on Oct. 11.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.