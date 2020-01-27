The Lindsay Knights struggled through their non-district schedule, but in district play, they are hitting all the major chords on the way to three straight district wins.
The most recent win came on the road at Collinsville on Friday, Jan. 24, and a 21-4 first quarter in Lindsay’s favor led to an easy 55-25 victory.
Lindsay head basketball coach Chris Cornelison said it was good for the Knights to get another district win under their belts.
“We’ve got all 10 guys that are playing hard,” Cornelison said. “We’re flying around. We’re getting deflections and our defense is leading to our offense. We’re playing with confidence now and we’re feeling good about things. The end result is we’re putting the ball in the hole and getting stops and those are leading to wins.”
Lindsay dominated in the paint with a 38-14 advantage in points over the Pirates and shot 45% from field-goal range while the Pirates shot just 18%.
“They’re just starting to fall,” Cornelison said. “Kids are getting a little bit more confidence each week and as long as they keep falling, we’ll keep shooting. We want to take good, open shots and if they happen to be in transition, then we’ll take it. Some of the best looks our kids can get are in transition, but we also want to make sure we’ve got guys by the basket to rebound as well.”
The Knights’ offense was led by 18 points from Seth Foster while eight other Knights found the scoresheet.
Cornelison said the rapid pace of the game played into the Knights’ hands.
“I loved the pace of it because we’re playing hard and when we’re playing hard, it means they’re flying around and doing what they’re asked to do,” Cornelison said. “We trapped early, but then went back to our regular zone defense. We mixed in some man defense and just threw different things out there at different times of the game.”
Lindsay led 35-14 at halftime and Cornelison said he didn’t need to say much in the locker room.
“I just told them to keep the intensity level up and keep flying around,” Cornelison said. “We just couldn’t let up and in the second, I felt like our defense led to our offense against and I think our kids have a lot of confidence right now. We’ve got two really, really tough games against Tom Bean and Tioga coming up, so we’re going to have our hands full. We need to go into those games with as much confidence as we can.”
Lindsay’s defense clamped down on Collinsville’s offense in the second half, holding the Pirates to just 11 points.
Led by its defense, Cornelison said he feels the team is headed in the right direction as the Knights continue district play Tuesday, Jan. 28, against Tom Bean.
“The wins may not have shown it, but we were competitive,” Cornelison said. “Now against teams within our district, we’re able to rise a bit and pull out some wins. Our biggest goal is as long as we can maintain our intensity and focus, everything else will fall into place.”
