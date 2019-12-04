The game came down to the final minutes. Lindsay held a 27-23 edge headed to the fourth quarter, but Whitesboro outscored the Lady Knights 15-8 in the final frame to steal away a 38-35 victory Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Whitesboro High School.
Whitesboro head coach James Garner was proud of the team’s comeback and finish to the game.
“It’s been a while since we’ve won a game because we’ve been playing some tough teams,” Garner said. “We needed to get back in the win column for sure especially with it being that close. That was huge. At the end of the game, I had two freshmen and a sophomore on the court. They learned a lot in a short period of time so to see them make good decisions at the end was big for us.”
Alli Muntz paced her team’s offense with 13 points. Libby Langford had eight points and Bre Beste had seven points.
Lindsay was running an aggressive press on Whitesboro throughout much of the game and at halftime, Garner and the Lady Cats decided to give the Lady Knights a taste of their own medicine.
“We talked at halftime and decided we needed to pressure them like they were doing to us to speed up the game,” Garner said. “We eventually started clawing back into it and our adjustments at halftime worked really well. It was sloppy, but when you have two teams that really pressure each other, there are going to be a lot of turnovers.”
Rachel Hutcherson led Lindsay in scoring with 21 points while Allison Hedrick added five points and Kyla Metzer had four points.
The Lady Cats are now 3-7 on the season and Garner said he hopes the team can build off Tuesday’s success.
“Hopefully we have some momentum and everybody has been a little down because we hadn’t won in a while, but hopefully the win will get us back enthused and loving the game,” Garner said. “There are a lot of little things we have to take care of and we’ll keep at it.”
