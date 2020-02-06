Exchanging leads through the first three quarters, the Valley View Lady Eagles trailed 32-29 headed into the final stanza.
The Lady Knights tried their best to slow down the game and play keep away, but Valley View conjured enough opportunities on offense to give itself a chance to win.
Behind Jade Studamire’s 26 points and clutch pair of 3s in the fourth quarter, the Lady Eagles held on for a 41-38 victory.
Valley View head coach Frederica Studamire said she was proud of how the team battled without point guard Jasmyn Studamire.
“It wasn’t an easy win, but we did it,” Studamire said. “Everybody else had to step up and play their role on the team and be aggressive. One thing I told them before the game was about saving our fouls for the third and fourth quarter and I thought we did a great job of doing that. That allowed us to put more pressure on the ball in the fourth quarter. I’ve been waiting to see this all year.”
Without Jasmyn, Jade took over the primary ball-handling and scoring responsibilities and Frederica Studamire said that was an advantage Valley View had over Lindsay in the game.
“She was a big difference,” Studamire said. “She had been working on her outside shot all week and even before the game. She was hoping that if we needed it that she could hit that clutch shot for us. I applaud her for working on her shot.”
With Lindsay’s length creating some difficulties for the Lady Eagles to get to the basket, Studamire said it was important her team was ready to shoot from the outside.
“Lindsay is tall and if we’re driving to the basket it’s great, but you take chances getting the ball deflected,” Studamire said. “We’re not that great of an outside shooting team, but for them to take that shot with confidence is big down the road. That’s what we’re building on, so the further we go, the more confidence my girls have to take that outside shot. In the past, we haven’t been able to do that.”
The Lady Eagles typically use their transition game to get the offense flowing, but against Lindsay, they were more methodical walking the ball down the court.
“It allowed the girls to get their legs underneath them and they didn’t get tired,” Studamire said. “I knew that their strategy could have been to get us tired, but I told the team that we are going to control the tempo of the game. They were fresh and they got a second wind.”
Lynzie Rollins had four points in the final quarter to help Valley View get the win, including two critical free throws in the final minute to give Valley View the three-point advantage.
Valley View will turn its attention to a road tilt against Tom Bean on Friday, Feb. 7. The Lady Eagles have just two more district games remaining this season.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
