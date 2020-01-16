The Valley View Lady Eagles basketball team got off to a strong district start with a win over Tioga, but things got much tougher when they hosted defending district champion Collinsville on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Collinsville used a cocktail of 27 points from Brittany Fields and 20 points from Carrie Johnson to fend off Valley View for the 68-50 win.
Valley View was led by Jade Studamire’s 21 points while leading scorer Jasmyn Studamire was held to just 10 points. Both players fouled out of the game as well.
Lady Eagles head coach Frederica Studamire said she knew they were in for a difficult task.
“Collinsville has always been our toughest team in district along with Lindsay,” Studamire said. “We three match up pretty well. Going into the Collinsville game, we went into the game plan and the girls didn’t quite execute that plan. I’m not going to take away with Collinsville. Their game plan worked.”
Valley View trailed 19-13 after the first quarter and 39-25 at halftime.
Studamire said the Lady Eagles plan of playing man-help defense didn’t quite pan out the way she wanted.
“If your man was the furthest away from the ball, you’re the one with the help defense and we didn’t do a good job of that,” Studamire said. “My backside help on Fields wasn’t there and she beat us. She’s very strong, tall and had very good positioning. She’s a very big size matchup. I didn’t think we played a bad game, but we didn’t capitalize on the little things we needed to.”
Collinsville outscored Valley View 12-7 to take a 51-32 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Pirates 18-17 in the final frame, but Valley View could never get back into range.
“We did come out firing away to start the game, but we’re not an outside shooting team and we shot a lot of outside shots,” Studamire said. “We’re a driving, slashing type of team. We had times where we could have driven, but we didn’t because we were too passive. Hopefully we can draw more fouls and make more free throws because they were great at the free-throw line and that hurt us.”
Valley View will resume district play Friday, Jan. 17, against Lindsay. Studamire said it’s important her team plays to its identity.
“Every game is as important as the next,” Studamire said. “They don’t have the same team they did last year and neither do we. They’re going to have a game plan and we need to have a game plan. We need to do the things we’re good at.”
