The Valley View Lady Eagles’ basketball team had a relatively easy 52-26 win over Arlington Pantego Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and head coach Frederica Studamire said the team is headed in the right direction after a 10-5 start to the season.
“We’ve played some good teams so far this year and we’re playing Class 4A and 5A schools to get ready for district and hopefully when that rolls around we’ll be ready,” Studamire said. “We’ve got some really tough games ahead of us. We haven’t gotten the whole team back yet due to injuries, but the more they play, the more they are gelling. I’m getting a chance to see what works for us as a young team as a whole.”
Senior Lynze Rollins was one of the hurt players, but she returned Tuesday with 10 points. Augie Reding led the team with 11 points, including eight in the fourth quarter while Dailee Elvington and senior Jasmyn Studamire each added 10 points apiece.
Frederica Studamire said it was good to get Rollins back from her broken hand.
“I was very happy to get Rollins back in with the girls and see the girls run the floor,” Studamire said. “They played solid defense and we made some crucial shots. We made our free throws and rebounded well. There were a lot of good things and I’ve been seeing it all year, but when you add someone else that can get up and down the floor, that’s a game changer.”
Studamire said the Lady Eagles still have room to grow on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
“It has its moments and ups and downs,” Studamire said. “We’re still trying to figure out how to set screens for our teammates to get them open. We’re gradually coming along. Our defense needs a little work. We’re a small team with not much height. We’re working on our speed and making sure we can get up and down the floor.”
Last season, the Lady Eagles were eliminated by Windthorst in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Making the playoffs is the baseline goal, but the Lady Eagles’ sights are set on a much deeper run this season.
“The goal is to go deeper and not just make the playoffs,” Studamire said. “We just want to continue to gel, get better and go as deep as possible. We’re trying to pick our defense up more. We’ll have some more outside shooters, so we’re hoping more of those go in to open things up for the post players.”
The Lady Eagles took second place in their district behind Collinsville last season and Studamire said the team has also set its gaze on a district championship.
“Our district is evenly balanced out and I think it’s anybody’s chance to get first and second in district this year,” Studamire said. “It all depends on the team, but anything is possible. I know going into the Collinsville and Lindsay games, those are always tough games. Even Tom Bean looks like they will be very competitive. Our goal is to win district and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got no matter where and when the game is.”
Valley View will resume play Tuesday, Dec. 17, against Gainesville.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.