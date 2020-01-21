The Valley View Lady Eagles held just a one-point edge over Lindsay at halftime, but they bowed up in the second half and held off the Lady Knights for a 50-43 victory and first district win of the season.
Jasmyn Studamire primed the offense with 20 points while Jade Studamire added 13 points and Lynzie Rollins tacked on nine points.
Valley View head coach Frederica Studamire said she was happy how her team rebounded from a slow start to the game.
“Our players were turning the ball over and I had to take a timeout,” Studamire said. “I told them to take better care of the ball, make better passes and attack the basket. They were getting frustrated because they were getting hammered, but the girls played hard. We weren’t making our free throws in the first half, but we just started doing the little things in the second half.”
Valley View led 15-9 in the first frame, but Lindsay answered with a 14-9 advantage in the second quarter to cut the lead to 24-23 at halftime.
Studamire said the Lady Eagles slowed the game down and that allowed them to find their rhythm in the second half.
“We passed the ball around until we found the right shots to take and we did get the ball up floor for some fast break points,” Studamire said. “We executed a little bit better in the second half after seeing what was going on in transition. We started boxing out a little bit and if we hadn’t done that, it would have been a closer game. We kind of worked the clock a little bit and took care of the ball.”
With Jasmyn Studamire and Jade Studamire leading the offense, Frederica Studamire said her daughters found a way to be successful even when things weren’t going their way.
“We talked about it being a tough game and that they had to look for each other and their teammates,” Studamire said. “Jade was getting frustrated because he shot wasn’t falling, so I told her to take her mind off the shot and drive a little bit. She was then able to hit some jump shots when we needed them. Jasmyn was getting frustrated too, but she continued to drive and keep her poise. I always want the ball in her hands when possible.”
After falling to Collinsville 68-50 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, to open district play, Studamire was proud her team was able to respond with a key district win.
“I’m not going to take away from Collinsville because they’re a good team, but we knew we had to play smart against Lindsay,” Studamire said. “We’ve got two more tough teams ahead of us and we definitely need to work on our offense. We did a great job on defense to force turnovers, but right now we just need to get the girls to rotate more and find easier shots.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
