The game was never within reach for Tioga as the Valley View Lady Eagles instantly took command and never relented, trouncing the Lady Bulldogs 70-16 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
While Valley View held a 29-7 lead at halftime, the Lady Eagles didn’t play as well as they could have to start the game, according to head coach Frederica Studamire.
“We came out ugly and it was ugly from the beginning, so I had to clean it up and try to see where the team was offensively and defensively,” Studamire said. “Our biggest thing is getting ready for Collinsville and the other games ahead of us. We still have a lot to work out. It was all in spurts. I want to always play our game and our tempo of game.”
Despite the big lead, Studamire said the team needs to curtail its turnovers.
“When we start looking sloppy, I have to take a timeout and get our girls to regroup,” Studamire said. “We have to play good defense and take better care of the ball on offense. We threw the ball away a lot and we can’t do that against Collinsville on Friday. We’ve got to push the ball up the floor and play good defense. We are a transition team and I want us to continue to get the easy buckets if we can get them, but we have to be able to settle down as well.”
Valley View had its best offensive quarter of the game with 23 points in the third frame, while the Lady Eagles’ defense held Tioga to just six points.
Studamire said the team finally settled down in the third.
Jasmyn Studamire couldn’t be stopped in the first half as she had 10 points in each of the first and second quarters on the way to a game-high 33 points.
“Jasmyn was doing her thing driving to the basket,” Frederica Studamire said. “Everybody played hard and gave solid effort, but I want more. I’m going to keep pushing for me. Jasmyn is really going to give us what we need pushing the ball up the floor.”
Jade Studamire also had 16 points and Frederica said she was happy to see Jade find her outside shooting touch.
“She’s been finding it throughout the season and she had a good game against Collinsville,” Studamire said. “Hopefully she can play well again against Collinsville.”
Dailee Elvington also had 11 points while Andee Renfro pitched in seven points.
Valley View will have a rematch with Collinsville on Friday, Jan. 31, after falling 68-50 on Jan. 14.
Studamire said she wants to see the same hustle Friday that the Lady Eagles showed against Tioga.
“We’re working on our press,” Studamire said. “We worked on it in the second half and I just wanted to see what it looked like. It comes with experience, but this is our first time doing it this year. We’ll look at it on film to critique it and figure out how to make it better.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
