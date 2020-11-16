The Muenster Lady Hornets made history last season, trekking all the way to the Class 2A state championship, where they came up just inches short of a title in a 42-39 loss to Gruver in March.
The Lady Hornets set a school record for wins with 36 which eclipsed the old record set in 1993.
Muenster will no doubt be considered a favorite to make it back to the state tournament, but head coach Chris Hightower knows nothing will be given to the Lady Hornets, especially after losing two of their five starters from last season.
“We are obviously different, but I do think we’re still a good team,” Hightower said. “We’re just having to figure things out and so far it’s been good. We’ve got a different way of looking at things and I think we have a good coaching staff to figure it out.”
The Lady Hornets have five returning seniors, but they lost key post presence Kaitlin Hennigan and point guard Kaley Berkley.
Hightower said the team is in the process of filling those holes left. They’ll have some help though as they have junior Martie McCoy, who was an all-state player for Muenster last season along with all-region player Annie Anderle.
Andrele, who was named as the district MVP last year, along with McCoy and seniors Jada Binder and Sarah Monday, will be a strong core for the Lady Hornets.
“We’ve got a returning a returning all-state junior in McCoy and two of those players were a part of the state all-tournament team,” Hightower said. “Five of my eight players on varsity have extensive regional and state tournament experience. They’ve been there and done that. We’re also in year three of the system and it’s up to us as coaches to fix the holes that are there. But we’ve got eight very willing and able girls.”
Monday, McCoy and Anderle will all be counted on to bring the ball up the court with the departure of Berkley, but Hightower was quick to point out the key experience they got playing with their Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) teams during the summer.
“They’ve got experience handling pressure and breaking presses,” Hightower said. “As far as our system of offense, we’ve got three or four girls that can start the offense at any time. They’ve put a lot of work in. They expanded their skill set very much and that’s huge.”
Muenster is already 2-0 on the season with a 77-30 win over Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy and a 49-35 win over Pottsboro.
In the Lady Hornets’ most recent game against the Lady Cardinals, Muenster played a well-rounded game with several players chipping in.
The Lady Hornets will face a key regional opponent in Lipan, which is 4-0, on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
“It’s a great challenge early in the year and they do some things that we need to see moving forward,” Hightower said. “I think it’s going to be a really good game. They’ve got some good wins with a 20-point win over Martin’s Mill. Hopefully we’ll go over there and give them a good game.”
