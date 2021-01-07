Facing their toughest district test so far, the Muenster Lady Hornets shined when they traveled to Alvord on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The Lady Hornets throttled the Lady Bulldogs 60-37 to move to 4-0 in district play and 17-0 overall.
The game began moderately slowly for Muenster as it held just a 26-20 lead at halftime, but the Lady Hornets turned on the jets in the second half, outscoring Alvord 34-17 to pull away with the victory.
Head coach Chris Hightower said the tough games the Lady Hornets played in non-district prepared them for one of the biggest games of their season.
“We played teams that pressed us and that prepared us for this,” Hightower said. “We knew Alvord would be one of our strongest district opponents and we tried to put ourselves in position to deal with elements of that game. It paid off. Alvord really got after us early on and it was a close first half and we were able to open it up in the second half and get the win.”
Alvord is now 13-3 on the season and was ranked No. 12 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
Muenster is still ranked No. 1.
“They’re ranked and I think deservedly so, so it was nice to go on the road against a ranked opponent and take care of business,” Hightower said. “It was probably a game they circled on their calendar. They wanted to put forth their best effort and they pressed us in the first half. They made some shots early on. We got a lot of good looks early and they just didn’t go down.”
The Lady Hornets used nine points from Martie McCoy to keep Alvord at arm’s length, but the Lady Bulldogs were only outscored by one in the second frame.
It was in the third and fourth quarters where Muenster’s offense caught fire as Annie Anderle scored 16 of her team-high 22 points in the second half.
McCoy finished with 19 points and Andrey Kubis added 10 points, eight of which came in the third quarter.
“I think we got tired a little bit and they are deeper than we are, so we got lazy and turned the ball over a little bit,” Hightower said. “At halftime, I felt like we were still in control even though they had kind of gone on a run. We just had to keep doing what we were doing and the shots would fall. Annie missed some outside shots early, but she hit four 3s in the second half. She attacked the rim well. Martie attacked the ball well and that drew some defenders to open up things for Audrey.”
Muenster will host Lindsay on Friday, Jan. 8, still in the first half of district play. The Lady Knights are 2-2 in district with a recent win over Tioga on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Hightower said he can tell Lindsay has improved from last season and noted that his team needed to be more efficient in its half-court offense headed into Friday’s showdown.
“We know Lindsay really well and we’ve got to finish district out strong,” Hightower said. “There are some fine-tuning things in our offense that we have to clean up. We have to clean up the little things like certain set plays and we have to sharpen those edges a little bit. We have to match that natural rivalry energy and we need to have our girls treat it like any other game. We have to be prepared for their half-court man-to-man defense.”
