The Muenster Lady Hornets basketball team took a brief reprieve from district play when it faced North Central Texas Academy.
It wasn’t a masterpiece, but the Lady Hornets took care of business and won 52-43 on Friday, Jan. 24.
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower said Friday’s game gave the Lady Hornets a chance to regroup before the second half of district play.
“We didn’t get much of a break because it was a pretty competitive game,” Hightower said. “We really didn’t take too much of a break. We worked a lot on the upcoming games this week, but NCTA was competitive. They were a decent little team, but you could tell that it wasn’t a district game and it was a letdown as far as that goes.”
To start the game, Hightower said the team didn’t come out with the same energy or focus. Muenster had just a four-point lead after the first quarter and at halftime, the Lady Hornets led 32-24.
“It took us quite a while to get going,” Hightower said. “We pushed the lead to about 18 in the third quarter, but we held on. The mistakes we were making were things we’ve been trying to work on. We couldn’t get the loose balls or rebounds and we typically don’t let that happen. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. They were kind of going through the motions, but they responded in the third quarter.”
Muenster was led offensively by 24 points from Martie McCoy. Kaitlin Hennigan also had 10 points while Annie Anderle added nine points.
The Lady Hornets’ defense bowed up in the third frame and held NCTA to just four points while on the way to a 44-28 edge.
Hightower said NCTA provided a size matchup that could pay dividends in experience when the playoffs roll around.
“They had four girls that were pretty big,” Hightower said. “They were able to get some deflections and we get away with some things against smaller teams, but not against NCTA. If you’re going to make that playoff run, you have to have that experience. They pressed us a little bit with that length, so it was good for the coaches to make decisions on the fly. They were a competitive team and they made us work for it.”
Muenster has the much-anticipated rematch with Era on Friday, Jan. 31, and Hightower said the team needs to be ready to make changes as the game develops and cut down its turnovers.
“We’ve been doing a lot of trying to be prepared for any adjustments they make,” Hightower said. “It’s a guessing game defensively. We’ve got to see those things we’re working on to minimize those turnovers. We weren’t making good entry passes to players and we were lazy. We’ll have to clean that up. Our goal at the beginning of the season was to be district champions and if we win out, we can at least be co-champs.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.