In their Class 2A area round playoff tilt against Goldthwaite, the Muenster Lady Hornets had as mediocre of a start to the game as they have had in any this season.
Muenster and Goldthwaite were tied at 8-8 after the first frame and held just a 20-17 lead at halftime.
The Lady Hornets eventually found their legs in the third quarter with a 10-2 advantage before blowing the game open in the fourth for the win.
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower said the offense was lacking to start the game.
“Defensively we were OK,” Hightower said. “The first five or six possessions we threw the ball away. It was weird. It didn’t look like us. It took us a while to get going. The whole first half we just didn’t play really well. The thing about Goldthwaite is they play tough, physical defense just like we do and they made it tough on us. We just made some uncharacteristic mistakes.”
Thanks to their defense, the Lady Hornets offense woke up in the second half and were led by 16 points from Kaitlin Hennigan and 14 points from Annie Anderle.
“We came out the third quarter and really came out firing on all cylinders,” Hightower said. “We were able to extend our defense and put our bench in. We took a while to get going. This team can figure it out and has done that. I don’t like that. As coaches, we always want to put those four quarters together.”
Hightower said one of the keys on defense was getting Goldthwaite out of its rhythm offensively.
As the Lady Hornets turn their attention to the Class 2A regional quarterfinal matchup against Collinsville, Hightower said curtailing the Lady Pirates’ pace will be a priority.
“For us, it’s always about getting back in defensive transition,” Hightower said. “It’s always about stopping the ball, but making sure we have people in the paint. We’ve been tested before with pace against Era and earlier in the season. We really played some physically big competition like [Brittney] Fields. She’s a force to be reckoned with. She’s got good footwork and good hands. It’s an advantage against any team they play. We have to stop Carrie Johnson’s momentum and her from the 3-point line or the volleyball line or wherever she pulls up front.”
Hightower said the Lady Hornets’ defense will have to be their anchor against the Lady Pirates’ stout offense.
“When you get into this level of the playoffs, offense wins games, but defense wins championships,” Hightower said. “We live by that and we use our defense to slow them down. Conversely, they’re trying to do the same thing and try to speed us up. It’s definitely going to be contrast of styles.”
