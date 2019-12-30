The Muenster Lady Hornets had a long break between Monday, Dec. 30’s game against Vernon and their previous win over Nocona, so rust was a concern for head coach Chris Hightower.
Not only did Muenster emerge with a lopsided win over the Lady Lions, but their start suggested the Lady Hornets benefited from the layoff.
On the shoulders of some lights-out shooting and suffocating defense, Muenster erupted with a 23-8 first quarter and easily rolled to a 76-38 victory to improve to 19-3 on the season.
“We had a really good practice on Saturday and if you talk to 20 coaches, they’ll say they’re fatigued and rusty,” Hightower said. “In the game, we started off well. I think that’s the difference between this year’s team and last year’s is we weren’t ready last year. There are obviously things to work on, but I think we handled everything great.”
Annie Anderle led the team in scoring with 24 points and her 10 points in the first quarter got the Lady Hornets’ offense on track.
“In my opinion she’s one of the better shooters in our region in Class 2A or honestly any classifications,” Hightower said. “Our start was great. We scored in a lot of different ways. We scored from the 3-point line and from the free-throw line. We were scoring any way we wanted to and defensively, I was pretty pleased. When you’re up as much as we were, the defense will naturally come down a little bit.”
The Lady Lions used a few variations of defensive traps on Muenster throughout the game and for a short period in the second quarter, they had their moments of flustering the Lady Hornets.
Hightower took a timeout, made some quick adjustments and the Lady Hornets were off and running again.
“That’s something you have to get better at as a team and they scored six points quickly,” Hightower said. “I didn’t think it gave us too many issues after that. For us, our girls are very smart and they understood what they were doing wrong. We talk about it all the time and they fix it just like that. They knew that they had to meet their passes and the long diagonal passes are open, but once they reset, they were OK.”
The Lady Hornets had four players in double figures along with Anderle. Sarah Munday had 12 points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, while Audrey Kubis had 11 and Martie McCoy had 10.
Muenster led 39-19 at halftime and extended the lead to 27 points by the end of the third quarter at 56-29.
The Lady Hornets continued to hone their defensive techniques despite the game getting out of hand and Hightower said just because a comeback was out of reach for Vernon, he was happy his team continued to work.
“I don’t have to say a whole lot in games like this,” Hightower said. “They know what they have to fix. We always want to hang our hat on defense and I think we did a good job with our zone offense and taking what they gave us. It makes it pretty easy. Last year I was happy to coach through the little things, but they’re seeing it and they know what they have to do.”
Muenster will continue non-district play when the Lady Hornets travel to Springtown on Friday, Jan. 3.
