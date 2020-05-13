Lady Hornets facing tough new district

Next season got a little bit tougher for the Muenster girls basketball team as the recent University Interscholastic League realignment moved the Lady Hornets into a difficult District 13-2A with several local rivals.
The Lady Hornets played in one of the most difficult districts last season with the likes of Era, Alvord and Poolville and head coach Chris Hightower said he thought District 11-2A was one of the best in the state.
“I always thought we had one of the toughest districts,” Hightower said. “Us, Alvord, Poolville and Era were all ranked in the top 25 and Alvord and Era played each other in the third round. It was tough, especially the second round of district. We had all played each other and there wasn’t an easy game in there amongst the four of us.”
Between its three battles with Era, including the final one that gave Muenster the outright district title, Hightower said the district prepared the team for a long playoff run.
“We played such a tough preseason and we got into the first round and we felt really good playing Era for the first time and they just destroyed us at home,” Hightower said. “Briana Knabe had a great game against us and it was kind of devastating, but then we reeled off wins and didn’t lose until the state finals. We figured out things against lots of different looks. Era was tough and definitely prepared us for everything we saw in the playoffs.”
Turning their attention to District 13-2A, Hightower said the travel is much better and that the Lady Hornets are familiar with many of the new teams that include Collinsville, Lindsay, Alvord and Chico.
“Most of those teams we are familiar with and we don’t know a whole bunch about Tioga,” Hightower said. “I know a little about what they have. Collinsville lost their two big players and all their starters. They’re going to be young. Era lost their two studs and they had a big senior class as well. They’re going to be a new looks. Both of those schools are well coached. But those guys aren’t going to go away.”
With the Lady Hornets returning four of their five starters as the defending district champs, they will be favored to win the district.
“Alvord and us are the two top teams coming in on paper as far as having everybody back,” Hightower said. “They play a fast-paced type of game where they press a lot and they’ve got some girls that can score a little bit. Coach Barnes has had them through junior high and they’ve started playing a style that suits that group. They don’t have a whole lot of size, but they do some things offensively that makes it tough for us to defend. They’ve been playing with more confidence.”
Without being overly cocky, Hightower said he does think Muenster will be looked at to win the district and as a result, he thinks the Lady Hornets will have a target on their back.
“Honestly, I think we’re the best team in the district,” Hightower said. “I think we have a core group and anything less than a district title would be a disappointment because of doing it against those tough teams last season. We’re not sneaking up on anybody and I think that’s a challenge. Anything less would be disappointing.”
He added with Lindsay back in the same district, “a rivalry will be reborn.”
“The Lindsay-Muenster rivalry will always be there,” Hightower said. “If you ask coach [Amy] Binder or the local people, that means everything is back the way it’s supposed to be. We didn’t play them until the playoffs. The gyms will be packed. It doesn’t matter what team is what, each team is going to give their best. My first Lindsay-Muenster game, you think you’re ready for it, but it was a playoff game in December. It’s fun.”
Muenster’s non-district schedule was difficult, but Hightower said he expects it to be tougher next season.
“This year, it was so dang tough and it did help us for district and the playoffs and I had it in my mind that I may back off of it, but I think I may have made it tougher,” Hightower said. “We’ve kept some big, big names there. We got invited to the Whataburger Tournament, which is a testament to our program. It’s an invitation-only tournament and it’s daunting to look at.”
As for the prospective playoffs, there is one major change, according to Hightower. Martin’s Mill moved from Muenster’s Region II to Region III, meaning that if the two teams met, it wouldn’t be until the state tournament.
“This realignment did change some things for us in the grand scheme of things,” Hightower said. “Last year, we were in there with some good teams. We got put into the eastern side of the region this year so we won’t see as many of those great teams until the third round or regional tournament, which is good for us. The teams we’ll see in the bi-district rounds aren’t as strong.”
