The Era Lady Hornets found themselves in a non-district battle Tuesday, Dec. 22, against Breckenridge. Era led by just a point at halftime and the Lady Hornets were able to outscore the Lady Buckaroos by three in the second half to hold on for a 37-33 victory.
Era head coach Don Neu said the Lady Hornets did just enough to win, specifically in the second half, and he said the experience they gained from playing in a tight game will benefit them as the season progresses.
“I thought we played well and executed well,” Neu said. “We played pretty good defense and we executed late in the game mainly to win. I thought we kept our composure really well. That’s two games in a row that we were able to hold on. Kiara [Franklin] made some clutch plays for us. She played very well and very much under control. She was nine out of 10 from the free-throw line and she’s a good leader on the floor.”
Franklin led the team with 19 points while Kate Krebs added 10 points.
“Kate did very well,” Neu said. “They were double teaming Kiara toward the end and we were able to get it into Kate and I thought she handled the pressure very well, especially for a freshman. She gets better every game.”
Neu said it wasn’t a perfect game, but the defense the Lady Hornets leaned on was crucial to their success.
“We played solid the whole game, but it was just a tight game back and forth,” Neu said. “I thought we could have made better decisions at times but every game is like that. I felt like we had a shot the whole game. We played tight defense. We held them to 19 in the first half and 14 in the second half. Our goal is always to hold teams to 40 points or less and I told them that if we could do that, we’d have a great chance to win and we did.”
Offensively, Neu said the team is still finding its way.
“Our offense is getting better,” Neu said. “We’re not always finishing the play, but each game it seems like we’re running it better. We can get better at finishing, but each game the chemistry and the kids understanding each other is getting better. I’ve still got one player injured so that’s why every game is different because we have a different group on the floor.”
As the game wore on, the Lady Hornets didn’t succumb to the pressure that the Lady Buckaroos were putting on them defensively.
“We got the ball down the floor and they fouled us and we were 4-of-6 from the free-throw line,” Neu said. “That was huge with it being at the end of the game. I think it helps tremendously. Winning games like this makes us better. Any close game win or lose helps you in the long run, but we closed out a tight game against Lindsay and now Breckenridge, so that’s a good sign the team is maturing and starting to believe in each other.”
The Lady Hornets are now 8-7 on the season and they defeated Sacred Heart 46-26 on Monday, Dec. 28.
Era is also 2-1 in district play with wins over Chico and Lindsay, which Neu said were important for several reasons.
“We fought against Alvord, but they’re tough,” Neu said. “We play Collinsville when we get back and that will be the next big district game for us. Against Chico, we played OK, but against Lindsay, we were very shorthanded. I had two starters out and three starters foul out. Toward the end, we had a couple JV girls out there. I was proud of them and they stepped up and helped pull that game out.”
As the Lady Hornets continue through district, Neu said their offense has to take the next step.
“I think we need to continue to get better shooting the ball,” Neu said. “We just have to keep working. We’ll work every day. I think that’s why practice is important to continue to get better. We’ve got a couple non-district games coming up so that allows us to clean some things up too. That’s the time you might work on your press or a couple inbounds plays. We’re going to try to fine tune some things mainly.”
Overall, Neu is pleased with where the team is and said once Era gets fully healthy, it should have a better idea of its potential.
“I’m hoping we can get everybody back,” Neu said. “I’m mainly hoping we can continue to work on the chemistry and we’re hoping to get everybody back by January. They’ve worked hard every day and they are showing leadership. Some are very young and they mature each game.”
