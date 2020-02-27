The Era Lady Hornets needed a comeback to extend their season. After the game was tied in the final seconds, Briana Knabe hit a free throw with less than three seconds to go and the Lady Hornets held defensively on Alvord’s final possession to escape with a 49-48 victory.
The win advances Era back to the regional tournament, where they will face undefeated Martin’s Mill for the fourth consecutive season.
It was the third time Era has faced Alvord this season, but Lady Hornets head coach Don Neu said it is never easy to play a team three times in a season.
“The first half, we couldn’t hit a shot,” Neu said. “Alvord was hitting their shots. They played hard and they did what they do. In the other games we played them, they kind of try to adjust a few things here and there and this time, they decided to do what got them there. They ran their 1-3-1 trap and they did a good job.”
Neu said he was just happy to be in the game considering how slow the Lady Hornets started. Era, which moved to 24-11 with the win, trailed 24-17 at halftime and 37-30 headed to the final quarter.
“My kids don’t quit,” Neu said. “We scrambled, we fought, we clawed and we finally hit a couple shots. At the fourth quarter, I thought we had a shot and we finally had some momentum going our way.”
Just three players scored for Era as Knabe led all players with 27 points despite recovering from an ankle injury she sustained two weeks ago against Muenster.
Sandra Christian also had 16 points while Maddie Chisum had six points.
Neu said it was the Lady Hornets’ defense that got them back in the game.
“We’ve made some comebacks before this season, but we never made it fully back,” Neu said. “It was exciting for sure. We started getting the bounces. Alvord missed some free throws and we were very fortunate to come back and win it, but we battled hard to get us in that position. At this stage, a one-point win is as good as a 20-point win.”
Era will have its hands full in the Class 2A regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at McKinney Boyd High School.
Martin’s Mill is 36-0 on the season and has won 115 consecutive games.
Era’s season came to an end at the hands of the Lady Mustangs last season in the regional championship. The Lady Hornets fell 46-43.
Neu knows it will be a challenge this go-around.
“They’re so fundamentally sound,” Neu said. “They play very sound defense. All the kids can handle the ball well. Most of them can shoot the ball well. All of their basketball IQs are high. They spend lots and lots of hours practicing and it shows. This will be my sixth battle with Martin’s Mill and I’ve only gotten them one time with any of my teams. I’m hoping we can break that streak.”
