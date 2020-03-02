Several players dropped to their knees, overwhelmed with emotion.
Teammates on the bench began hugging each other. Smiles came over their faces in along with tears and fist pumps.
The Muenster Lady Hornets had done it.
Facing a team that hadn’t lost in nearly three years and was riding a 116-game winning streak, the Lady Hornets sent two-time defending state champion Martin’s Mill home and punched their ticket to the Class 2A state championship tournament with their 47-45 victory in the regional tournament Saturday, Feb. 29 in McKinney.
All the players converged in the center of the court, jumping up and down with jubilation in their hearts before running over to swarm their head coach Chris Hightower with hugs.
The team posed for pictures and got a chance to cut down the net one by one with nearly half the town of Muenster surrounding them.
After the game, Hightower was in disbelief.
“I don’t know if it has quite sunk in,” Hightower said after the game. “I thought I would be more emotional. I just don’t think it’s hit me quite yet. The fact that we’ve put so much in and the girls have worked so hard, to see it come together against the number one team in the state and execute and know they could get it done was pretty cool. To see the smiles on their faces and tears made it very special.
“This town has a lot of tradition and a lot of history. We’ve talked a lot about being a part of the Muenster legacy and we’ve done it.”
The win didn’t come easily though.
From start to finish, the Lady Hornets found themselves in a back-and-forth war.
Muenster led by three points at halftime, but trailed 31-29 headed to the final frame.
There, the Lady Hornets had their best offensive quarter, outscoring Martin’s Mill 18-14.
But the score was tied 42-42 with just over a minute to play.
Sophomore Martie McCoy knocked down three clutch free throws in the quarter, including two to give Muenster the 45-42 advantage with 32 seconds left.
McCoy, who led all players with 18 points in the game, had been preparing for that moment for a long time.
“I shoot a lot of free throws outside of practice and all I’m thinking about when I’m doing that is where in the game I am when I’m shooting,” McCoy said. “I visualize myself on that free-throw line so many times and I try to make it as normal as possible. There were some nerves and I knew the game was on the line, but ultimately I know I had to do it for my team.”
Hightower said he wouldn’t have wanted any other player at the free-throw line in that moment.
The game was still in the balance however as Martin’s Mill cut the lead to 45-44 with two free throws with just over 20 seconds left in the game.
Struggling with her shot throughout the game, Annie Anderle was also a hero at the charity stripe as she drained two free throws with 8.9 seconds remaining to push the lead to three points.
All the Lady Hornets (34-4) had to do was play defense, but Martin’s Mill found a way to get fouled on a 3-point shot with eight-tenths of a second left on the clock.
With a chance to tie, Martin’s Mill’s Kalie Dunavant missed the first two free throws and the reality of what the Lady Hornets had accomplished began to sink in.
The anticipation crescendoed.
After Dunavant hit the final free throw, McCoy hurled the ball down the court to fourth-quarter stalwart Kaitlin Hennigan, who dribbled out the final second and welcomed her teams storming onto the court to great her.
Hennigan was second on the team in scoring with 17 points, 13 of which came with the team on her back in the fourth quarter.
McCoy said the key was getting Hennigan the ball, but without turning it over.
“Kaitlin is one of the strongest people I’ve met,” McCoy said. “It’s how they’re defending her and where their help is coming from. We had to make that read throughout the game on where help was coming from and where we needed to put the ball so we could get a good open look.”
One of the unsung heroes this season has been junior point guard Kaley Berkley. She only scored six points in the game, but she was tasked with bringing the ball up the court while dodging bullets from Martin’s Mill defenders constantly poking for steals and pressuring her. Like McCoy, she was also ready for the magnitude of the moment.
“We actually have dealt with a lot of teams that pressed us like that and we prepared very well for it,” Berkley said. “We knew what we were getting into. We’ve played some really, really good teams that have pressed us like that. They are a really aggressive team, so if you think you’re in the clear, they will run up behind you and steal that ball from you. If you try to reverse pivot and go the other way, they will pickpocket you from the side and they capitalized on it a few times, but not many.”
When the reality of advancing to the state tournament sunk in, Berkley said she instantly started crying.
“I’m in complete shock,” Berkley said. “I knew we could do it, but I knew it was going to be really, really hard. I knew there was a slim chance that we could pull it out like we did. Whenever Martie started hitting those free throws and the seconds started counting down, it started to get real. We realized we were pulling away. It was overwhelming really. It was such a feeling of togetherness. We’ve been working so hard this season and it felt like everything paid off. We finally got where we wanted to go and that was state.”
The Lady Hornets nearly had another rematch with local rival Era in the regional final, but Martin’s Mill, who finished at 37-1 on the season, escaped with a 60-59 win on Friday, Feb. 28.
Berkley said watching Era go toe-to-toe with Martin’s Mill gave the Lady Hornets a little bit more confidence headed to Saturday’s game after Muenster dispatched Hawkins 56-32 in the regional semifinal game to advance.
“It wasn’t necessarily that they beat Era, but it was that Era lost to them by one point,” Berkley said. “The fact that we’ve beaten Era by five and by 20, it gave us hope and the thought that we had a chance. It gave us more confidence. We were ready and we really, really wanted it. We were a young team last year, but this is our year.”
Muenster will travel to San Antonio on Wednesday, March 4, and will face Mason (33-4) in the Class 2A state semifinal game at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Alamodome.
If the Lady Hornets can defeat Mason, they will face the winner between Gruver (36-2) and Grapeland (34-5) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
McCoy said the joy of the accomplishment was “amazing.”
“It’s probably one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever felt, knowing my team and I completed our last goal we had for this season,” McCoy said. “Now we have the opportunity to go represent Muenster at the state tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.