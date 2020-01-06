The Muenster Lady Hornets have had a successful non-district start on the way to a 20-3 record, but Friday, Jan. 3, they found themselves in a dog fight against Springtown.
Muenster trailed 19-15 in the first half, but they woke up at halftime and exploded in the second half for a 50-26 victory.
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower was proud of the way the team fought back, but said this was one of the Lady Hornets’ worst games of the season.
“There is no doubt about that, but one thing I’ll always say, especially in this instance, is Springtown was ready,” Hightower said. “They hit shots early on and they probably hit three or four 3s in the first half. I was telling some of the girls, that as bad as we felt, it was only 19-15 at halftime, so in reality, it wasn’t that big of a deal, but we didn’t feel like we were playing well. We had shots, but they just didn’t go down.”
Hightower is usually passionate at halftime, but he said the maturity of the team has allowed him to relax a little bit.
“I usually go in angry and all that kind of stuff, but they know,” Hightower said. “In this instance, we were getting shots, but they just weren’t going down. I was more upset about our defense. Something wasn’t quite there and I just said that somebody is going to have to step up. It was athlete driven instead of coach-driven.”
Muenster outscored Springtown by 28 points and the Lady Hornets really found their groove in the third quarter with a 17-4 advantage. They followed that up with another dominant fourth quarter in which they outscored Springtown 18-3.
Martie McCoy led the team in scoring with 15 points, but it was her offensive spark in the third frame that got the Lady Hornets going. McCoy put in seven points in the quarter and Annie Anderle drove the offense in the fourth quarter with eight of her 12 points.
Kaitlin Hennigan added eight points while Kaley Berkley had seven and Jada Binder had six points.
“The energy was different for sure,” Hightower said. “If we play like that against some of our district opponents, things aren’t going to go the way we want. We play Fort Worth Christian tomorrow and we start district against Alvord. If we lay an egg like that against a team like Alvord or Era, they will absolutely make you pay.”
