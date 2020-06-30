The Era Lady Hornets track team was poised for a successful season. Advancing to the state track meet was becoming the normal for the Lady Hornets and having their season cut short was tough to stomach, head coach Don Neu said.
“We had just gotten out of basketball and we had one spring break workout in track and they shut us down,” Neu said. “It was tough. We held out for a while and we were hoping to come back for the district, regional and state meets. I was definitely upset for my kids and my seniors that they weren’t able to finish the way they wanted to. It was heartbreaking.”
Knowing they had the potential to make it to state is even more difficult to accept Neu said.
“It was very tough because I felt like we had a relay or two that would have gone to regionals or beyond,” Neu said. “We had some individuals that could have done well and you hate that they won’t get to have that experience and the young ones don’t get that experience. We did think we had a good shot at definitely getting a lot of kids to regionals.”
Last season, the 1600-meter relay consisting of Kiara Franklin, Briana Knabe, Hope Proffer and Faith Proffer, finished in sixth place at the state meet with their time of 4:11.69.
In the 400-meter relay, Era’s relay of Madison Strickland, Maddie Tompson, Knabe and Faith Proffer, finished in fifth place with their time of 49.49.
Seven out of the past eight years, the mile relay made the state meet and Neu said they were hoping to continue their success.
“We lost some from last year, but this group would have definitely been competitive for sure and not just in the mile relay, but other events too,” Neu said. “That stung for all of them because we would have all qualified for district and not getting that experience is very frustrating. The softball and baseball teams were the same. It’s like taking a year of experience away from the younger kids.”
Not getting that valuable experience at the high-level meets could have an unintended consequence next season, according to Neu.
“It definitely can have an effect,” Neu said. “When you step up to that line, you learn how to handle that better and that’s why competing is so important to those kids. Competing against other teams and yourself and handling that pressure is where they benefit. That definitely has an effect, but some are affected more than others.”
Neu said he kept in touch with his athletes throughout the rest of the season with hopes of returning.
“I kept hope through late April, but once they got to May and the UIL made the official announcement, I told them that if this is the worst thing to happen to them, then your life will be pretty good,” Neu said. “It’s horrible at the time, but they’ll recover. I tried to keep a positive feed on it as best I could.”
Personally for Neu, he said he hated seeing the season cut short.
“It was gut-wrenching to me to see those kids not to get to do what they love to do,” Neu said. “As coaches, that’s why we’re in this. It was very disappointing and all you could do was stay home and hope the kids got to compete. You kind of felt helpless.”
While the results didn’t turn out the way they had hoped, Neu said he thinks the University Interscholastic League handled the situation well.
“They tried to keep hope as long as they could and I hope they continue to handle it well as we continue to start back up,” Neu said.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
