Going all out in the first half, the Era Lady Hornets looked to be in midseason form when they took on the Sacred Heart Lady Tigers on Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Era Tournament.
The Lady Hornets led 37-7 at halftime and skated to a 57-26 victory to improve to 9-4 on the season.
Era never lost control of the game and with a veteran-heavy squad that came up three points shy of a state tournament berth, the Lady Hornets know how to win and work on their game in the process.
The second half saw them be patient with their passing and judicious with their shot selection.
Era head coach Don Neu said the lopsided win was good for his team.
“When you get a bunch of seniors, they understand the game pretty well at this point,” Neu said. “I told them in the first half we were going to push it. In the second half, we slowed it down. We needed to work on stuff, but we’re an experienced team and we did play very well. I thought we moved the ball well and I thought our slot selections were good tonight.”
Senior point guard Briana Knabe was the captain on offense, leading her team with 24 points, including 17 points in the first half.
Neu said she is the driving force on the court.
“She’s a go-getter man,” Neu said. “She plays so hard no matter who you are playing and she practices that way too. That’s what makes her special. She practices as hard as she plays. I mean, it shows on the floor when you get in the game as well.”
Senior shooting guard Sandra Christian also had 12 points and Neu said she does more than just score.
“She plays pretty good defense and she can get in and guard a post or guard for me,” Neu said. “I was very pleased with my bench tonight. I had a couple of younger ones I put in that did a really good job. That’s exciting to me as well. I’ve got six seniors and two sophomores so those two sophomores are gonna have to step up next year. I thought everyone held their composure very well tonight.”
Jackie Groce had seven points while Kiara Franklin, Honor Jones and Maddie Chism each had four points apiece.
Neu said he expects tough battles with the district this season and an intentionally hard non-district schedule should prepare them.
If the Lady Hornets are going to return to the regional tournament — their main goal for this season — they still have areas they need to clean up.
“We need to block out and rebound,” Neu said. “Ultimately, if we don’t block out and rebound, big teams are going to kill us. So we’ve got to continue to get better. We’re getting better defensively. We’re still not blocking on rebounding as well as we need to.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
