The Lindsay Lady Knights basketball team ran into an offensive juggernaut Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they hosted Bowie.
Lindsay trailed 29-10 after the first quarter and 50-16 at halftime on the way to a 78-37 defeat to drop to 9-9 this season.
The Lady Knights finished out their non-district schedule against Bowie and will now turn their attention to their first district foe, Tom Bean.
“Right now, we’re more concerned about getting ready for our district game on Friday,” Lindsay head coach Micah Murphy said. “We knew coming into this that they were going to be a good basketball team and they are. They did just about everything well. They shot the ball really well tonight. We have to do a better job of getting to shooters. We have to have that ready for Friday.”
Rachel Hutcherson paced the team in scoring with 11 points while Riley Anderle added 10 points. Skylar Tatum had four points while Jasmine Lewis and Story Tatum had three points each.
Murphy said the Lady Knights have to work on their offense in the next few practices.
“We need to get more movement in our offense and we’ll work on that in the next couple of days,” Murphy said. “We’ll work on that in practice. We’ll work on our execution. There were some good things and some bad things. We’ll have to work on those bad things.”
Through the first 18 games of the season, Murphy said the Lady Knights’ success stems from their defense.
“We’ve lost some games that I thought we should have won and we’ve won a couple games that we probably shouldn’t have,” Murphy said. “We are doing some really good things and our identity and our culture is kind of wrapped up in what we do defensively. We will continue to work on that and be ready on Friday.”
The Lady Knights finished fourth in district play last season to clinch the final playoff spot. Murphy said it will be just as difficult as it was last year.
“It’s going to be tough,” Murphy said. “Valley View and Collinsville are good and everybody else in the district is no slouch. It’s going to be a battle from top to bottom. We were fourth last year and it will be just as hard as it was last year. The girls understand what we want to do.”
Lindsay will host Tom Bean at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
