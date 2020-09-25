The Lindsay Lady Knights have recovered since their loss to Poolville to open district play and are now 3-1 after their 25-5, 25-12, 25-9 sweep of Forestburg on Friday, Sept. 18.
The Lady Knights were supposed to play Chico on Tuesday, Sept. 22, but that game was canceled, so instead they got in another practice and while head coach Makala Neighbors said they always miss playing games, Lindsay was able to get in some key practice time.
“I wasn’t too mad about it because we got more practice time, but it was weird to have a game canceled and a district game especially,” Neighbors said. “Of course I miss the game experience, but at the same time, we had a pretty decent practice Tuesday too, so I’m not upset about it. It’s the world we’re living in right now. We just have to go with it and it’s something we’ll make up later on. I wish we could play, but I’d rather us be safe than sorry.”
Against Forestburg, Neighbors said the team played well, there were still areas to clean up.
“We had little moments on serve-receive that we didn’t do very well with, but overall, we played well,” Neighbors said. “We did what we needed to and got the job done. Our serving was really well and we were hitting the ball pretty decent, but Forestburg doesn’t have blockers. We didn’t play bad, but it’s just a different pace than what we’re used to.”
Neighbors said since the loss to Poolville, her team has responded positively.
“We’ve been practicing and trying to get our timing, but I feel like our hitting is starting to get better,” Neighbors said. “We’re attacking more instead of just tips. I think it’s getting there. There are always things we need to keep working on, but I think our girls have responded good to it and it’s a lesson learned.”
The Lady Knights haven’t lost a set since their loss to Poolville and while they have breezed through the rest of the district slate, Neighbors does wish her team was pushed a little harder.
“I think if we play the way we can, we’ll be successful,” Neighbors said. “Of course we don’t want to lose, but we’ve answered back and had great practices. We’re focusing on what we need to do. We’re not going to get hung up on something that happened in the past and we’re going to take it day by day.”
Lindsay will face Graford on Tuesday, Sept. 29 to close out the first half of district.
While Neighbors said she feels like the season has flown by, there is still much work left to be done, including a rematch against Poolville on Friday, Oct. 2.
In the meantime, the Lady Knights will be working on their consistency.
“We’ve got to get clicking with each other a little bit better,” Neighbors said. “We have moments where we look really good and then moments where one thing will go bad and that will lead to other things going wrong. We just have to make sure we can keep adding on. These girls are ready to work and any time they step on the court, they’re going to give it all they’ve got. I’m confident in them. There’s nothing they can’t do.”
