The Lindsay Lady Knights continue to storm through district play. On Friday, Oct. 4, they knocked off Forestburg 25-13, 25-4, 25-4 to improve to 6-0 in district play.
Lindsay will now transition into the back half of its district slate, playing teams for the second time this season.
If the Lady Knights can close out the second half undefeated, it will mark their eighth consecutive season with an unblemished district record.
Despite playing the Class 1A Forestburg, Neighbors said she thought her team didn’t play down to its competition.
“We had moments where we kind of got relaxed, but overall, you know, we handled our business and did what we need to do to get it done,” Neighbors said. “We maybe got a little bit relaxed and they were trying to get to the open spots. We need to still play our type of ball and keep attacking. Once we started doing that it opened up those tips. You can just go back and forth between the two.”
The Lady Knights bested Collinsville 25-12, 25-20, 25-18 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and Neighbors said it was one of their most impressive wins of the season.
“It was probably our best game that we’ve had so far in district,” Neighbors said. “Everybody was doing their jobs that they needed to do. We were finally all clicking with our passing, our setting and our hitting all at the same time. Because that was a big game. Our girls came out ready and focused and it was really good.”
Lindsay will travel to Valley View on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the second matchup of the season. Neighbors said the Lady Eagles will be a tough matchup.
“Jasmine Studamire is probably their best their best girl, so we’ve got to make sure that we match up against her with our blocking and everything,” Neighbors said. “We need to make sure we’re reacting quick and making smart decisions on our side. The biggest thing in the first game that we played against them, we had too many self-inflicted errors.”
As the Lady Knights prepare for what they hope is another lengthy playoff run, making the state title game last season, Neighbors said the team is headed in the right direction.
“There’s always ways that we can improve and stuff,” Neighbors said. “I’ve seen things in the game and things in practice, but I think if we can keep building on what we saw on Tuesday and Friday, then we’re headed in the right direction and where I want us to be at which is peaking right now.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.