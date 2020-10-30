The Lindsay Knights had a warm-up match against Celina on Tuesday, Oct. 27. They were swept 28-26, 25-18, 25-21, but they got some valuable experience and were able to shake off the rust before their bi-district playoff matchup against Petrolia on Saturday, Oct. 31 in Nocona.
Head coach Makala Neighbors said she wanted to play Celina because she knew it was going to test the Lady Knights.
“They’re a really good team and I think we got a lot of really good rallies that will help us down the road,” Neighbors said. “They’re a good team and good program. I wanted someone that was going to push us and I saw some really good things and some things we need to clean up before Saturday. I thought we played pretty well and there are things we have to clean up like our offense.”
Neighbors said the team battled from start to finish and that is expected by the coaches and the players.
Petrolia is the third seed out of its district and the Lady Knights are the two seed behind Poolville. Neighbors said the goal is to control Petrolia’s outside hitter.
“It would be nice to be first, but at the same time, we’re going to deal with what we got and take it one game at a time,” Neighbors said. “I thought we had moments in district that were tough and we needed to pick up our speed, but at the end we closed it out and did what we need to do to earn the second seed. I think we’re starting to gel better and hopefully we can keep carrying on.”
Chemistry is the main area Neighbors and the Lady Knights are focused on as they make their run to the playoffs.
“Everybody was kind of doing their own thing and we’ve started to come together this game and the last district game,” Neighbors said. “These girls are used to this and they are used to the expectations. They all have the same goal. They’re focused and ready to go. We always say to take every single point one at a time. They’re smart athletes and they want to do.”
If the Lady Knights down Petrolia on Saturday, the area round will be Tuesday, so the games will come fast.
“The girls are used to it,” Neighbors said. “Of course you want your practice days, but we’ll be alright.”
Lindsay advanced to the regional final last season before falling to the eventual state champions Crawford.
“Once the playoffs come, they all know it’s game time and that it’s not going to be given to you,” Neighbors said. “If we can stay focused on what we do, it will work out for us. Right now, we’re going to take it one step at a time. People you meet throughout the playoffs are there for a reason. They’re good, so we just have to stay focused.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.