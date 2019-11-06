The Lindsay Lady Knights had a bye in the first round of the Class 2A volleyball playoffs and will begin their playoff journey with a matchup against Petrolia on Thursday, Nov. 6, in Alvord.
Lindsay head coach Mckala Neighbors said she was proud of how her team played in district and thinks they’re ready for another long playoff run.
“It’s awesome they went undefeated again in district, but now it’s the playoffs and it’s one game at a time,” Neighbors said.
The Lady Knights played a warm-up game against Holliday, but were swept in three sets.
Neighbors said the team didn’t play up to its capabilities.
“It didn’t go how I planned,” Neighbors said. “We didn’t play as good as we should have, but Holliday was one of the best blocking teams we’ve played and they are a Class 3A team. I think we needed it, especially against a team like Holliday. It was a good warm-up game that gave us an idea of what we might see in the playoffs.”
Lindsay closed out the regular season with a five-set win over Collinsville, which Neighbors said was also a big test for the Lady Knights.
“We need to clean up a few things,” Neighbors said. “Collinsville came ready to play and I think that was the best game I’ve seen Collinsville play too. It was good for us to get that experience in that tight situation and it’s good to know we’ve faced something like that.”
Neighbors said the defense is beginning to click and that the team’s chemistry is flourishing.
“We’re breaking it down and the girls are starting to vibe off each other more and that just comes from playing with each other all season,” Neighbors. “We’ve got strengths across the entire team. Our offense has been clicking pretty good and our serve-receive has been going well. We just need to keep building on it.”
The Lady Knights’ defense still has room to grow, but Neighbors said that has more to do with other teams presenting different styles of play that the Lady Knights have to adapt to.
“Every team is different,” Neighbors said. “We have to shape our defense and prepare for the next team.”
Neighbors said Petrolia would be a challenge in the second round of the playoffs.
“They’ve got two good girls and they’re a good team,” Neighbors said. “They kind of take over and if we can stop those two players, we’ll be in good shape. Our girls are ready to face anybody.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
