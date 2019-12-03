The Lindsay Lady Knights’ volleyball team was a win away from returning to the state tournament for the second straight year. They fell to the eventual state champions Crawford in the regional final after rolling through district play to an undefeated 10-0 record.
As a result, the Lady Knights garnered much respect in the District 11-2A awards.
Lindsay junior Rachel Metzler claimed the most valuable player award and head coach Makala Neighbors said Metzler did it all for the team.
“She was the one we needed on the court at all times,” Neighbors said. “She played all the way around. She was the second-leading digger and she led the team in kills. She’s a junior, but she was a leader on the court. We couldn’t have made it as far as we did without her.”
Junior Allison Hedrick was named libero of the year after playing just her first season of varsity volleyball.
“She filled a big spot and to me, her job was even harder because I changed the defense this year,” Neighbors said. “She came into a big role and did amazing at it. She was everywhere on the court for us and was great at it.”
Senior Kaylee Colwell was selected as the setter of the year and Neighbors said her maturity was on display at all times.
“She stepped in that role and when you’re the setter, you have to step into that leadership role,” Neighbors said. “She did an amazing job. She got the girls to step up when we need them to. I was very proud of how she did this season with all the rotation changes I made this year.”
Junior Heidi Fleitman rounded out the superlatives as she was named the newcomer of the year.
“She was on JV last year and she tore her ACL, but came back this year as my middle blocker,” Neighbors said. “She’s been awesome at that and she’s got it down pretty well. It’s a very deserving award for her. She works super hard for me and does anything I ask her to.”
Macey Ott, Cassidy Grewing and Kylee Fleitman all were also named to the first team while Tori Hartman, Kloe Copeland and Kathryn Worth were selected to the second team.
The Lady Knights were swept by Crawford in the regional final, but Neighbors and the Lady Knights aren’t going to let that detract away from a great season.
“Crawford is a great team, but we couldn’t get things clicking on offense,” Neighbors said. “It happens. But at the end of the day, there was a lot of change this year. I’m proud of everything they did this year and we’re going to miss the seniors. We want to get back to that point next year and for me, hopefully even further.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
