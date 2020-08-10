Lindsay head volleyball coach Makala Neighbors is entering her second season with the Lady Knights and the start of this season has gone much more smoothly.
The players know her expectations and her system.
As a result, the first week of practice has the Lady Knights ahead of the curve as they get set to open the season this week.
“It’s been going really good,” Neighbors said. “They know what to expect now and they’ve been working really hard. I think the girls are more comfortable with me and I feel like I know them better. It’s been a better turnout too during two-a-days. I think my coaching style, I’m a little bit more in my own now and everything is really gelling well right now.”
The Lady Knights have their first game of the season Tuesday, Aug. 11, against Whitesboro and Gunter, but Neighbors had many concerns over whether they would even get to play this season and there is still a fear that they may shut down at any time.
“I was really worried about it because it’s been so up and down,” Neighbors said. “We’ve been shut down, but we at least got to do our strength and conditioning. Then halfway through that, the UIL wanted us to take off more during that. It made me nervous when they did that because it was getting closer to two-a-day time, but I’m just happy that we’re getting to play and that we get to keep playing.”
Neighbors has been communicating to her players to take it one day at a time and not to worry too much about it.
The Lady Knights have seven seniors on the team this year and that worries Neighbors even more knowing how important this year is for them and the team.
“That goes for all the girls too,” Neighbors said. “I don’t want them to lose out on the season.”
The University Interscholastic League announced several weeks ago that the volleyball season could start on time for Class 1A through 4A, but one concession teams had to make was the elimination of preseason tournaments.
Neighbors said that significantly impacted their schedule, but their season game limit was increased from 23 to 29 to make up for the missed tournaments.
“You get to play a lot of different people in tournaments and it kind of pushes the girls and conditions them because you have to play a lot of games in one day, but at least we get to do doubleheaders, so it will be similar but not the same,” Neighbors said. “At least we’re getting to do that.”
Figuring out gym capacities is one of the early-season challenges Neighbors is having to deal with, but overall, she said everything else is normal for this time of the year.
At the top of the priority list is figuring out who will play in what spot on the court.
“It’s the same of amount of stress I had last year, but it’s a good stress,” Neighbors said. “There are still some new things. This year’s rotation is a little different, but the players are really good at picking up things really quick and I’ve got a lot of players that are at least very versatile, so it helps me out in that sense.
“I knew my numbers coming in and who was going to play, but I’ve been working out rotations in my head. I’m going with the first one that I think is the best fit for us, but preseason is a time for trial and error.”
The first week has also been filled with much conditioning to get back into shape while also honing areas like passing and serve-receive.
The Lady Knights hope to be ready by the start of district play, which begins in early September.
Neighbors said their non-district slate will be very challenging and provide them with some crucial experience.
“It will push us because our girls are already at a good level, but we want to keep pushing,” Neighbors said. “We’re playing a lot of 3A and even 4A teams that make the playoffs and go a couple rounds. I think it will be a great test for us.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
