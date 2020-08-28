The Lindsay Lady Knights volleyball team is in a good position as it wraps up its non-district schedule.
The Lady Knights are 4-3 on the season and coming off a three-game sweep of Ponder on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Lindsay took down the Lady Lions 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 and despite the lack of tournaments this season due to the University Interscholastic League’s return to play plan, Lindsay head coach Makala Neighbors said the Lady Knights is making due with the schedule they are playing.
“Our preseason is pretty tough,” Neighbors said. “We’re playing 3As and multiple 4A teams. I’m liking the competitiveness we have so far against some big schools. It’s honestly gone a little quicker because of no tournaments. I think I miss some of the tournaments because you get to see some different teams, but we’ve had some good competition in our doubleheaders.”
Neighbors said the teams they’ve faced so far have provided a challenge and they will help the Lady Knights as they transition to district play.
Lindsay was swept by Ponder last season, so Neighbors said it was nice to get a little bit of revenge this season.
“It was good to get the clean sweep and I think we played pretty well,” Neighbors said. “I’m seeing good things we’re doing and we’ve just got to fix little stuff now. Our biggest thing was we got them out of system. We kept going at them and they were having to scramble around the court. Our serving was better than it has been the past few games. We still need to work on our defense and blocking, but we’ll get that figured out.”
The Lady Knights will be working on their timing with their setters in the future and Neighbors said that comes with experience.
Senior Kylee Fleitman has taken over the role as one of the Lady Knights’ two setters this season and she said she is slowly figuring it out.
“I feel like it was coming because I knew we were going to lose our setter and that we needed to replace her,” Fleitman said. “I’ve set in the past years, so I was pretty ready for it. I’m doing pretty well, but I’m pretty rusty still. I’m working on it.”
Neighbors said Fleitman has stepped up and filled a big role coming over from a right-side hitter.
“She’s doing really well on it,” Neighbors said. “I told her in the spring she might have to be a setter for me and you can tell she’s doing well at it.”
The Lady Knights run a two-setter, 5-2 formation and Neighbors said that gives them more options on the front row.
Fleitman said this year is going well and she thinks the team is ahead of where it was last season.
“I feel like we’re doing pretty good right now compared to last year,” Fleitman said. “Last year we started pretty rough I think and I think we’re picking it up pretty fast and clicking more. We’re working together and we have a lot of chemistry. Being loud really helps us and I feel like we have fun and that helps us play better. We need to work on our timing and knowing what each of our jobs is. We should be able to do pretty well in district.”
The Lady Knights will face Iowa Park and Henrietta in a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 29 and Neighbors said both teams will pose a test.
“We swept Henrietta last year and they’re a pretty good team,” Neighbors said. “Hopefully we can do the same again. Iowa Park is a 4A team and they’ve got some tall girls, so their blocking should be pretty decent.”
