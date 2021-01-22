Building a hefty lead in the first half, the Lindsay Lady Knights were in good standing to withstand Era’s comeback bid in the second half.
The Lady Hornets cut Lindsay’s 18-point lead down to as many as seven points late in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Knights were able to push past Era’s defense and come up with enough plays to secure the 49-38 victory.
Lindsay outscored Era 17-6 in the first quarter and inflated the lead to 29-12 at halftime thanks to the Lady Knights’ stingy and tenacious defense.
“[Kiara Franklin] is a very good ball handler and last time we played them, we didn’t press as much,” Lindsay head coach Scott Brandewie said. “Going back and watching the film, I felt like if we could press, we could use our defense to create offense and that worked out for us.”
The Lady Knights came up just a few points short in the first meeting on Dec. 18 in a 52-48 defeat, but this time around Brandewie said the timing of their attack was key.
“It was very close and we learned to be patient and then aggressive against their press,” Brandewie said. “Don’t try to jump into it too quick. It’s the same thing on defense. Wait until they get aggressive and then attack their aggression.”
Lindsay was led by 15 points from Rachel Hutcheson, but six other players found the scoresheet with Allison Hedrick, Riley Anderle and Story Tatum all adding eight points each.
Hutcheson scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half to help the Lady Knights stave off the Era comeback.
“We need to shoot better and finish better,” Brandewie said. “It’s the story of our year. When a team presses us, we break their press like the snap of our fingers, but we’re struggling on the backside of finishing and that’s something we’re addressing in practice. It’s getting better and it’s something we need to keep improving on if we’re going to make the playoffs.”
Era outscored Lindsay 26-20 in the second half, but the Lady Knights converted at the end of the court down the stretch when they needed to.
“We knew they were going to make a run in the second half,” Brandewie said. “We jumped out on them in the first half and in my head I was thinking maybe a 10-point victory because we knew they were going to do something. Our goal was to just stay calm because the fans were going crazy. We’re getting better at it as a team. It’s a different mindset than last year. It was chaos last year, which can be a good form of basketball sometimes, but this year is a little more calm and we have to adjust to that.”
Defensively, the Lady Knights were staying in their lanes, especially against Era’s Kiara Franklin, who finished with 14 points. However, she had just four points in the second half.
“We couldn’t cheat or steal on the outside,” Brandewie said. “She’s very dynamic and really good. She gave Alvord fits too, so we knew we had to keep her in check.”
Lindsay is now 4-4 in district play and is tied for third place. The Lady Knights have games against Collinsville, Tioga, Muenster and Chico to close out the regular season.
The Lady Knights will host Collinsville on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Brandewie said his team was treating Friday’s game like the biggest game of the season.
“We know what Muenster and Alvord are going to do,” Brandewie said. “The battle is between us and Collinsville, Chico, Tioga and Era. I put the first loss against Era on coaching and I had to have a better strategy. I’m proud of the girls. They came out and performed and won. We still get a little sketchy with the ball. I’m proud of the win, but we’ve still got stuff to work on.”
