The Lindsay Lady Knights are still in the first few weeks of their schedule. Coming into their game against Ponder on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Lady Knights were 5-4 on the season.
They made a valiant comeback in the first set to force it into a tiebreak situation, but they eventually fell 28-26 on the way to a 28-26, 25-16, 25-14 sweep.
Lindsay head coach Makala Neighbors said the team is coming together, but there is still room for improvement.
“It is early and I think we’re working on things,” Neighbors said. “I’m figuring out the girls’ rotations and stuff. And I kind of feel like I have things where I want them to be. It’s not 100% by any means and after seeing these games, but we just we got to start fixing the little things and we’ve got to start clicking together.”
Neighbors said she has seen flashes of brilliance, but at times the team would lose energy and their play would drop.
“We’ve had our moments, but tonight, we kind of just let it keep getting us down when we would lose points,” Neighbors said. “We didn’t nip it in the bud and get it taken care of and just kind of start playing our speed. Earlier in the season, we would start playing our game again, but tonight, I feel like we did not do that. It’s going to be going back and forth. We’ve got to understand that. They’re going to get their points and we’re going to get ours, but we’ve got to keep fighting for every single point.”
In her first season as head coach, Neighbors was facing her former school in Ponder, where she was an assistant coach.
“I was ready for it and it was really fun getting to see them again,” Neighbors said. “I’m competitive. I didn’t want to lose, but it’s a learning experience for us. Ponder didn’t make it easy. They were really hitting well tonight. I thought they spread the ball out really good and I think it kind of got us off.”
The Lady Knights were burned a few times by Ponders’ tipping over their blocks.
Neighbors said one area that stuck out to her that needed correction was the team’s communication.
“I think that comes down to our talking,” Neighbors said. “We’re not very good at talking right now and we have to get that in check. I told them, there’s six of us out there. If we don’t communicate with each other, we’re not going to be in sync with each other. With tips, we’ve got to make sure our blockers are communicating with our defense so we know to start squeezing in. It’s about being on our toes and being alert the whole entire time.”
The varsity team has a week off to work out the kinks of their game and will resume play when the Lady Knights face Nocona on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.