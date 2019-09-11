The Lindsay Lady Knights volleyball team is peaking at the right time of the season. As they finished out their non-district schedule Tuesday, Sept. 10, against Burkburnett, they did so in style as the Lady Knights swept the Lady Bulldogs 25-17, 25-23, 25-12.
“The JV and freshmen took care of business in two sets and then we took care of business in three sets, so overall it was a very successful night,” Lindsay head coach Makala Neighbors said. “I was very proud. I had to put my hitters in a certain position and moved one of my girls who just got released from an injury back, so I was very pleased with the way they played and everything that they did that night. They all came together as a team and we took care of our business.”
Neighbors said she was encouraged with her team’s flexibility to integrate new players in different positions.
“Well, they’re really good with it,” Neighbors said. “I mean, luckily, we have a lot of depth on our team. I had one girl [Skylar Tatum] who just came off of an ACL tear and she just got back maybe a week and a half ago. And she came out and play for me the last couple days of practice and she did awesome. We had another girl that ended up being another setter for me last night and she did an awesome job at it. Everyone played really well in their role.”
Cassidy Grewing led the offense with 12 kills and five blocks with four digs.
Rachel Metzler also had nine kills with eight digs and two aces.
Tori Hartman dished out a 13 assists along with five digs while Allison Hedrick paced the defense with 12 digs, one ace and one assist.
Kylee Fleitman also had 11 digs and a team-high 17 assists. She also led the team with three aces with five kills and one block.
Heidi Fleitman had two digs, one kill and one block while Skylar Tatum, who returned from a long-term injury, had seven digs, three assists, three aces and three kills.
Macey Ott had eight kills, five blocks and five digs with Kloe Copeland adding five digs.
The Lady Knights will begin district play against Valley View on Friday, Sept. 13, and Neighbors said she like where her team is at.
“Valley View has some good players, but so do we and I hope that we can just play consistent to the level that we need to be and playing our speed,” Neighbors said. “We just have to focus point by point against them. It’s a big game that’s right off the bat. It’s our first home district game and we haven’t had very many home games in preseason. So you’ve got all those factors.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
