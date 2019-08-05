Lindsay head coach Makala Neighbors and the Lady Knights are walking a fine line as they begin their volleyball season.
The balance between learning a new system and getting in shape for their impending scrimmages and games has been in focus as the Lady Knights work through their first few practices.
Neighbors said it has been close to 50-50 on each area.
“We’ll have our team stuff and skill work on everything, so right now I need them to kind of get back into that gear,” Neighbors said. “But then also, we’ve got a game on Tuesday, so we kind of have to find that balance right now.”
The Lady Knights will travel to Bridgeport on Tuesday, Aug. 6, after having just three official practices that began last Thursday.
While they have already made it to their first game, Neighbors said there are still plenty of positions up for grabs for the Lady Knights.
“We’ve told the girls that positions that might change,” Neighbors said. “Preseason is where you get to find out what rotation works best for you and your team. I think they understand that you kind of get thrown into it super quick after four days. Some girls, they progress maybe a little later than others do so I think just them understanding that is important. I think that’s the hardest part right now is because we have to see them in a three-day time period.”
Neighbors said Bridgeport will be a good early test for the team.
“I want to have another setter and I’ve got two options that I am considering,” Neighbors said. “So right now, I’m kind of trying to finagle the rotations just to see who’s going to fit best where. Bridgeport, they’re going to be a good team. They’ve got a couple girls that I’ve seen in summer ball. They can hit good, so we’ve got to be ready on Tuesday.”
While Tuesday’s game will count towards the Lady Knights’ win-loss record, Neighbors said she isn’t take the game too seriously.
“I’m not gonna sit there and say I don’t want to go out there and win, because I’m a competitive person and I want to win every game,” Neighbors said. “But at the same time, I’m not going to sit there and just dwell on it because we’re working through things right now. We’re figuring out what’s going to work for us what’s not. I’d rather figure that out now and be ready for district and hopefully the playoffs.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
