The Lindsay Lady Knights summer basketball camp concluded last week and Lindsay head girls coach Micah Murphy said he could tell there was plenty of fun had, especially with Murphy able to get a season of coaching at Lindsay under his belt.
“They seemed to have a good time, they had smiles on the faces and we would laugh and joke and enjoy each other,” Murphy said. “The good thing is I’ve had a lot of those kids in class. The relationship that I’ve built with them over the past year helps a lot too so they know that I’m going to do what I can to lift them up.”
Murphy said he didn’t get too bogged down in the instructional part of the clinic. He said his goal was to keep it simple, but also expose the younger players to the high school game.
“We put some new things in and kind of showed some of the things we’re going to be doing during this upcoming school season,” Murphy said. “I just kind of introduced them to some fun things, some fun shooting contests and things like that just to get them moving and having some fun.”
Murphy said the fact that the girls were in the gym practicing is his biggest takeaway from the clinic.
“It was a blanket message for all of them for the most part and I had to explain ahead of time, when we were teaching certain things that I know they already know this, but I’m doing this over,” Murphy said. “We’re doing this so to teach these kids because there’s only so many reps that we can do in so much time.”
The older girls in the camp were very welcoming of the younger girls, according to Murphy.
“They do know what my expectations are and what’s great about that older group was it was able to convey some of those things to the younger girls that are coming in that have never played for us,” Murphy said. “They know that coach Murphy’s serious about this and that they might want to pay attention. So it’s good that they’re stepping up and leading for those younger girls.”
The clinic included incoming sixth graders to incoming ninth graders.
The Lindsay Knights still haven’t decided if they will be able to field a JV team next season, so Murphy said it was great to see a good turnout for the clinic.
“During the camp, we had quite a few come out and we should be able to put a JV group on the floor, which will be very beneficial for us because we need to rebuild this program as much as possible,” Murphy said. “I’ll be the fourth coach they’ve had in five years, so knowing them makes a difference.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
