Lady Leopards clean up in powerlifting

The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association was set to have the state meet Friday, March 20, in Waco but that has been postponed indefinitely.
Gainesville will be well represented at the state meet, whenever that will take place, with seven state qualifiers.
The Lady Leopards as a team also finished second overall at the regional meet held at Gainesville High School behind defending state champs Springtown.
Head coach Kenneth Wilkerson said the team did amazing.
“I was really proud and the only team was lost to was the defending state champion which has several girls back from last year and they have a really solid team,” Wilkerson said. “Springtown scored 52 points. We had 42 points and the next closest was 17 points. We did amazing. I think we had 12 out of our 17 earn medals.”
From top to bottom, the Lady Leopards have already had a successful season.
“We had some people that really surprised and we have some really solid lifters,” Wilkerson said. “The expectations for the girls were really high because we had so many regional and state qualifiers returning. We won every meet we went to this year until regionals. I think the girls did an amazing job being consistent, putting in the hard work and dedication and really achieving all the goals we set in front of them.”
Aliyah Henry, Tramera Bynum and Makaela Manuel headlined the performances for Gainesville as all three were regional champions in their respective weight classes.
Henry, a sophomore, also picked up the best overall bench press and best overall lifter awards and Wilkerson said her experience at state last year led to a solid season this year.
“She’s currently placed third in the state and she’ll have to do some work to win state, but the girl that’s in second is barely ahead of her. If she comes in focused, she can get second and possibly first.”
Bynum is ranked number one in the state in her weight class, so her chances of winning are high, according to Wilkerson.
“She’s amazing,” Wilkerson said. “She almost deadlifted 400 pounds at the regional meet. She weighs 130 pounds and she lifted 890 pounds. With that, she did not get a third bench press or a third squat or a third deadlift. She could easily lift five times her body weight. That’s quite an accomplishment. If she goes in and has the kind of day that we know she can have, she should win.”
Manuel also has a solid chance to medal at the state meet and Wilkerson said that is her goal.
“She also won her weight class and I think she’s sitting sixth at state,” Wilkerson said. “She was one of the really good success stories from last year. She went to state, but didn’t make it through the meet. We had a really bumpy season this year, but she recovered and won regionals as a senior. To be a regional champion as a senior and move forward is great.”
Four other Lady Leopards punched a ticket to the state meet as Asia Sharpe earned second place in her weight class. Itzel Gomez finished third place and also picked up the best overall squat.
Carolanne Condi finished in third place while Sofia Collantes took home a fourth-place finish.
Despite not advancing to the state meet, multiple Lady Leopards also had strong performances at the regional meet.
Rosemary Pena finished in third place while Angel Sainz and Emma Thurman had fourth-place finishes. Melaina Denison and Emily Constantio also finished in fifth place in their weight classes. Layla Hubbard finished in sixth while Maria Mendez and Thersa Mote claimed seventh-place finishes.
Elizabeth Gray finished eighth and Ashlyn Garrison rounded out the Lady Leopards’ performances with a ninth-place finish.
With the state meet up in the air, the Lady Leopards will have time to reiterate the minute facets of the sport.
“The small stuff is the most important,” Wilkerson said. “There are lots of people that are strong, but when you focus in on the little nuances of the technique, that’s when you become elite. They have to become habit. You can’t just walk in and automatically have technique. It has to be very intentional throughout the entire day.”
Wilkerson is feeling positive about the team’s chances to perform well at the state meet.
“There are a lot of really tough teams out there and in our division in Class 4A, there are some powerhouses,” Wilkerson said. “That’s what we are trying to be known as around the state as well. The program is amazing and continuing to grow. The kids are so proud of what they’ve accomplished and to be a part of it. That’s what you have to get established is the pride in the program.”
