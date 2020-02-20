The Gainesville Lady Leopards had an up-and-down basketball season, but head coach Shaun Weaver said the building year will pay off in the future.
Several younger players earned some valuable experience and the work ethic they learned along the way will benefit in more areas of their life than just basketball.
“Night in and night out, the girls worked hard,” Weaver said. “We had some ups and downs, but overall, they put forth their best effort. At halftime, we regrouped, made adjustments and put forth effort. As a coach, you’re coaching every aspect, but when I look back and watch film, there’s not a kid out there that’s not giving 100% effort.”
Gainesville closed out the season with a 54-37 loss to Sanger. Weaver said it was a challenge to put four quarters together.
“We’re hit and miss because we’ll have good starts, but we need to be more consistent,” Weaver said. “We were in it the first two quarters. We tried to change some things up and simplify the game.”
The Lady Leopards will graduate two seniors, so the core of the team will return next season.
“We still have a young group coming back full of sophomores and juniors,” Weaver said. “Aalyiah Harrison’s game from last year has improved tremendously. Now she can bring the ball, hit the jump shot and get to the rim more consistently, so we’re going to count on her next year for a lot more rebounds.”
Weaver said the work has already begun for next season.
“Like I told the kids, we were pretty much preparing in the season, but we have to find a scorer,” Weaver said. “Losing Meme [Davis] is going to hurt us at that point guard and shooting guard position. She can’t be replaced, so we just have to find other personnel that can get it done.”
The message to the team has always been a defensive one and Weaver said that will be the focus moving forward.
“We give up too many points, so I’m trying to get them as a unit on defense to work together,” Weaver said.
Sophomore forward Yesmine Peralta will also be counted on to step up next season and Weaver said she is “awesome” for the team.
“I wish I had two of her,” Weaver said. “She plays both ends of the floor. She can get in there and guard a post and she can turn around and guard a guard. We’re going to miss Kat Creeks’s leadership. We’ll miss her in the locker room and on the floor.”
Weaver said she is beyond excited for next season and that the challenge will be for the kids to buy in to the system.
“The goal is for them to see the same vision you see,” Weaver said. “Our kids want it, but we just have to find a way to go get it, make it work and make it all mesh together.”
