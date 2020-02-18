The Gainesville Lady Leopards soccer team knew just how difficult of a test it had on Monday, Feb. 17, against Melissa and they had a good start to the game scoring the first goal.
However, the Lady Leopards couldn’t close the door as they fell 2-1.
Gainesville head coach Danny Franco said the beginning of the game was solid and the Lady Leopards might have caught Melissa out of its game.
“Going into the game against the district champ for the last five or six years, we knew it was going to be a tough game,” Franco said. “We went up 1-0 the first 10 minutes of the game and I know we caught them off guard because after we scored, it was silent on their end. I felt like we played a good game, but we made some mistakes that led to their two goals and we were flat in the second half and we let them dictate play.”
After Alissa Galaviz opened the scoring, Melissa tied it just before halftime. Given the situation, Franco said he was at least hoping for a tie against the district champs.
“I’m proud of how the team played Melissa to the end and I think overall it was still a good result,” Franco said. “Them being able to see that they can play with a team that is going to make another playoff run was big. We were right there. We need to get over that hump mentally, but on the field, we were right there. Hopefully we can get the result at home.”
Franco said the team’s physicality against Melissa was one of the bright spots for the Lady Leopards.
“We were able to dictate play for certain portions of the game and we were able to get out of their press and counter,” Franco said. “We were more physical than them overall.”
Melissa scored in the final five minutes of the game and Franco said the team needs to be a little bit more focused to eliminate those mistakes.
“Both the goals came on mental lapses where there wasn’t communication or we second-guessed ourselves or we needed better positioning,” Franco said. “We’re playing two games a week now and most of the time you are recovering from the game before, so sometimes you forget to talk about those little things and hit those things in practice. We have to make sure we talk about it this week to make sure they don’t happen again.”
The Lady Leopards will host Bonham Friday, Feb. 21, as they continue district play. Gainesville tied Anna 0-0 on Friday, Feb. 14, so while the Lady Leopards are 0-1-1 in district so far, Franco said the team is in good position.
“Anna has only lost two games and they are on the up this year and we should have won that game. We didn’t take our chances when we had them and we play them again Monday, so we have to win Friday and Monday if we want to fight for that second place spot. We have to win. Bonham is a good team, but we can’t take them lightly. We have to take care of business.”
Franco said a win over Bonham would help get the weight off the team’s shoulders.
“Friday is a must-win,” Franco said. “Until then, we’ll be working on more movement offensive so we can get more chances in the final third. We have to have better positioning so we don’t make the same mistakes we did against Melissa. I feel like we’re finally seeing the style of play I’ve been trying to implement the past two years and overall, I’m happy with where we’re at. We just have to find more goals. We just have to get over that mental hump.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.