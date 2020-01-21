The Gainesville Lady Leopards soccer team wrapped up a remarkable run last week when they hosted the Big Red Classic.
The Lady Leopards made it a priority to win their own tournament and not only did they yield just one goal in four games, but they took down several quality teams in the process.
After opening the tournament with a 2-0 win over Wichita Falls Hirschi and a 6-0 beatdown of Fort Worth Dunbar, Gainesville had its toughest test of the tournament to that point when they rematched with playoff rival Dallas Hillcrest.
After falling 3-2 in overtime to end last year’s playoff trek, Gainesville got its revenge with a 2-0 win on Friday, Jan. 17, to send the Lady Leopards into the championship game against Fort Worth Castleberry.
Facing their first deficit of the tournament, Gainesville rallied from a 1-0 hole for a 2-1 victory Saturday, Jan. 18, to cap off the four-game winning streak.
Gainesville head coach Danny Franco said the team had a quiet confidence about it all week.
“I put that pressure on them because it had been a rough previous two weeks, but they responded well,” Franco said. “It was an ugly tournament all the way around with the rain and wind on Saturday. With everything that was thrown at them, they responded every time. We kept our composure and had a positive attitude.”
The rematch against Hillcrest was a great stepping stone and Franco said his team rose to the occasion, even if they weren’t wearing their emotions on their sleeves.
“I guess it’s different with them,” Franco said. “I didn’t see as much emotion, but maybe that was just me. They went out there and played hard. They won every ball. They fought for everything. We kept possession a lot and kept other teams at bay. Throughout the tournament, not too many teams threatened us. I was really never too worried. Our defense held their own.”
Sophomore keeper Daniela Marin was a rock in goal, as she gave up just one goal and pitched three shutouts.
Franco said her development from last year is still surprising him.
“She’s barely a year into goalkeeping and she was thrown into it last year,” Franco said. “She’s doing really good and growing into it. I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on her because we’ve been playing the ball out of the back of the defense a lot more this year. She’s the one that starts the offense, but most of the time she does something that catches me off guard like a pass right on top of someone’s foot or she makes a save out of nowhere when I think she’s beat. She puts her body on the line and it’s hard to find keepers that want to do that.”
The Lady Leopards gave up the first goal of the game against Castleberry in the first five minutes of the game, but used an Evelyn Peralta breakaway goal to even the score headed to halftime.
Gainesville used a second-half Bella Perez goal to steal the win and claim their tournament trophy.
With district just a few weeks away, Franco said he loves the direction of this team.
“It was good for the girls to get the confidence we need,” Franco said. “We’ve got a good core right now. We’re pretty young. It’s good to get that experience in before we get to the real tough games in district and playoffs.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
