As the Gainesville Lady Leopards officially turn the page to district play, they do so with some success in their back pocket.
Gainesville is 9-5-1 on the season and is coming off a 2-0 win over Bridgeport.
Head soccer coach Danny Franco said he was proud of the performance and said the team “dominated throughout the game.”
“Defensively, we were sound,” Franco said. “I don’t think they ever tested our goalie and every time they got to our half of the field, the defense dealt with it easily. Bridgeport’s keeper was good and they have a few good midfielders that were a handful, but we controlled the midfield as well. They never controlled the game or got the offense going.”
Previous to their win over Bridgeport, the Lady Leopards fell 4-1 to Argyle. Franco said the victory over Bridgeport was a nice rebound, especially as they transition to district play.
“We’ve had some tough losses, but it was good to get that win right before district so we can go in on a high,” Franco said. “We have Anna coming up, so I wanted to make sure our confidence was up right before we get into district. Our spirits are back up with that last win and hopefully we can carry it to district.”
Backstopping the Lady Leopards’ defense was goalkeeper Daniela Marin, who posted her ninth shutout of the season.
Offensively, it took Gainesville just 30 seconds to pop the scoreless tie as Evelyn Peralta found the back of the net off an assist from Angelina Arenas.
Ten minutes later, Peralta had her second goal of the game off a through ball from Olivia Vazquez.
Franco said it can be a fine line to walk after taking an early lead.
“You don’t expect such a fast goal,” Franco said. “It was just one of those games where we went up early and we started playing down to their level. We started being lazy. It was one of those games where you try to keep them motivated and keep them going 100 miles per hour.”
While the two goals were a good sight, Franco said it could have been more.
“We had those early goals and we had the wind the second half, but we weren’t able to put some more goals on the board,” Franco said. “They had really good keeper play, but we still had some clear-cut opportunities to score and we couldn’t. We just need more definition and finish from our forwards up front.”
The Lady Leopards will have had nine days off before they face Anna on Friday, Feb. 14, at home.
In the meantime, Franco said the team will be keeping things simple in practice.
“It gives us a chance to get healthy and get back to the basics,” Franco said. “When you play twice a week, it’s all about maintaining fitness levels. I keep it light during the week to prevent injuries, but we’ll have a good three days of practice headed into our game against Anna.”
District play will be a challenge, according to Franco, but if the Lady Leopards can find their offense consistently, they will fare well.
“Melissa was a state runner-up and Celina lost to a good team in Midlothian Herritage and Anna is doing really well right now,” Franco said. “We’ve got a tough district. It will be about minimizing the mistakes and creating opportunities throughout district. Sometimes we go cold and we’re defending the whole time. We have to be smart and prevent mistakes in the back and in goal.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
