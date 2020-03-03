The Gainesville Lady Leopards dropped to 2-2-1 in district play with its 3-1 loss to Celina on Friday, Feb. 28.
After a 0-0 tie at halftime, the Lady Leopards’ Alissa Galaviz scored the opening goal off a rebound from a free kick from Olivia Vazquez, but Celina scored the final three goals of the game.
Franco said he thought the Lady Leopards owned much of the play in the first half.
“With Celina beating us, they are going to win district,” Franco said. “The first half was pretty back and forth. It was a pretty open game. You could tell by their faces that they weren’t expecting that. I’m proud of how we played and how we hung in there. In portions of the game, we had the ball a lot. In the past, Celina has always moved the ball the best, so to out-possess them at times, it was a good moment to see that we’re there.”
Franco said that if the team could fix the mental lapses, they would be in good shape.
“It’s the little things,” Franco said. “We have to keep the ball in the midfield instead of losing. Then the third goal was a girl wide open on the back post and that should never happen.”
After the game, most of the team was upset. While Franco doesn’t like to see his team unhappy, he thought it was good to see how driven they were to win.
“It shows how invested they are and how close they knew they were,” Franco said. “To me it shows that we’re right there. We outplayed them at times and we could have either won or tied the game. There were a lot of positives to take from the game.”
Gainesville will battle for second place Friday, March 6, at home against Melissa. They dropped a 2-1 decision Feb. 17 by yielding the game-winning goal with five minutes left to go in the game.
“We’re in third right now and we’d have to lose out to drop to fourth, but the goal is second,” Franco said. “If we can beat them, we’ll be tied. I told the girls that we were five minutes away from tying them the first game. We’re right there. We just have to fix those things to pull off the win here at home.”
