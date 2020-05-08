While the Gainesville Lady Leopards were slated to finish third in District 9-4A before their season ended with one game to go in the regular season, that didn’t stop them from raking in awards and earning respect from their opponents.
Several Lady Leopards were selected for superlative awards, beginning with sophomore midfielder Bela Perez, who was named utility player of the year.
Head coach Danny Franco said Perez’s future is bright.
“She was always good on the ball and someone I could trust when she had the ball at her feet,” Franco said. “She’s smart and she’s not afraid to get her head in there. She’s never afraid of a battle. Teams would try to get after her, but she was one of those players that gets under your skin. The good thing is that she’s a sophomore and she’ll only get better the next few years.”
Freshman Olivia Vasquez was named newcomer of the year as well. She played attacking midfielder to begin the season when the Lady Leopards employed a 3-5-2 formation, but Franco switched her to center forward with the move to a 4-3-3 formation.
“Every time she had the ball she was always creating,” Franco said. “She just didn’t have the stats to show how effective she was in games. Coaching her at the junior high, I knew the talent was there. She had a lot of pressure to live up to her hype and when we would go to tournaments, people would ask what grade she is in and people were surprised. She reads the game well and she’s got experience under her belt too.”
On the first team was senior center back Jordan Medlock and Franco thought she deserved one of the superlative awards as well.
“I was kind of disappointed she didn’t get an award,” Franco said. “I thought she could have been defensive MVP or co-MVP, but she was always solid in the back. I had nothing to worry about with her back there. She had been wanting to go back to defense and I saw that there was a need for her. She’s not scared. Since her sophomore year, she’s busted her nose every year.
“She’s hard to replace. She was a captain for us the past two years and she’s kind of the mom of the group. She’ll be missed for sure next year.”
Junior right back Maria Martinez was also tabbed to the first team and Franco said her best trait was her consistency.
“There was never a game that she could have done better in,” Franco said. “She was always in the right spot and she was great in 1-v-1. Once she got the ball, she was able to use that speed and run down that line. If we had injuries I would use her up top with her speed and she’s come a long way. She’s progressed every year.”
Finally, sophomore defensive midfielder Michelle Fernandez rounded out the Lady Leopards first-team selections.
“She would always be that person to link up the play for us and the defense would always look to get her the ball and she would find that outlet to get us going forward,” Franco said. “She has great passing range. She can make at least 40-yard passes to the wingers and that helped us. Defensively, she would always clean up the mess in the midfield and she was always battling for everything.”
On the second team was junior Andrea Barcenas and sophomores Angelina Arenas and Daniela Marin.
Franco was also named coach of the year and he said he was surprised as the selection.
“I didn’t expect it,” Franco said. “I know we progressed a lot this year and we made up some ground with Celina and Melissa, but it was good to see that the coaches noticed the work that we put in.”
Franco said the Lady Leopards (12-8-2) met their expectations this season.
“Coming in with 10 starters, we expected a big season, but before the season started we lost three girls with ACL injuries,” Franco said. “It shows the progress the girls have made since I’ve been the coach. They’ve taken the system and run with it. Even though it didn’t show in the score, we’ve been able to dominate at times against Celina and Melissa and make those games difficult for them.”
With the move to District 5-4A next season, Franco said the goal will be to win the district.
“This will be their fourth year with me,” Franco said. “Those juniors have been with me since the start. They know the pressure will be there in the new district and I’ve already told them that we need to aim for a district title. We knew it would be tough with the teams in our district this year, but this next year, we’ve got to win that title like I think we’re capable of doing.”
