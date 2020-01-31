With both teams taking a little while to get going, a 0-0 soccer game at halftime between Gainesville and Sherman was there for the taking.
Despite the difficult wind and rain Tuesday, Jan. 28, it was the Lady Leopards that emerged with the 1-0 victory.
With around 10 minutes left to play, Angelina Arenas sent a through ball to Evelyn Peralta, who finished off the 1-on-1 against the Sherman keeper. The Lady Leopards clamped down on defense the rest of the game and head coach Danny Franco said their game began to turn midway through the first half.
“We started a little rough at the beginning, but after we got settled and calmed down, we were able to hold them off defensively,” Franco said. “We started stringing some passes together and we calmed down defensively toward the middle of the first half. We still struggled to get the ball in their attacking third, but we figured it out defensively.”
The shutout was a welcome sign for the Lady Leopards, who were coming off a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Decatur following a four-game winning streak.
“After the loss to Decatur, I was kind of getting on them about how we were playing well for 65 minutes and then 15 bad minutes led to three goals,” Franco said. “You have to try to be perfect. I know it’s not possible, but you have to aim to minimize mistakes. That’s what happened against Decatur, but against Sherman, they had chances, but we got some big saves from Daniela Marin.”
Marin pitched her eighth shutout of the season and Franco said she is coming into her own as a goalkeeper.
“Sherman had some 1-on-1 opportunities and some corner kicks and she was coming out to challenge,” Franco said. “It’s hard to find a goalie that is not scared to put her body on the line and she continues to do so. When she puts her body on the line, she can make saves.”
The Lady Leopards have scored just one goal in each of their past two games, so as they move forward, offense with be a focus in practice.
“Early on we had some opportunities on corners, but every time we got to their end, it was a heavy touch or a bad pass,” Franco said. “We would do a good job getting to their end, but we lacked that final touch at the end. It could have been the weather. The wind wasn’t that bad. It would come and go, but it was rainy and the ball was moving faster than we thought it would be. We’re working at it to fix it.”
Gainesville has two more games before district play begins Feb. 14, against Anna.
Franco said up to this point, the season has been a roller coaster.
“We have our good moments when we’re dominating, but then we struggle to score or we make a rare mistake that leads to a goal,” Franco said. “I’m just trying to get them to maintain our composure because the teams in district will punish us for lapses. Offensively, we still have a lot to work on before we start off with Anna.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.