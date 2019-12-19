The season hasn’t officially started yet, but the Gainesville girls soccer team had a tuneup against Fort Worth Boswell on Dec. 13, and not only did they hang with Class 5A Boswell, they emerged with a 2-0 victory.
Although the team has sustained a few key injuries to starters already this season, head coach Danny Franco was happy with the overall game of the team.
“I felt like possession-wise with keeping the ball, we did fine,” Franco said. “We have been emphasizing that a lot so far this year and the last two years but we’re finally starting to see their confidence on the ball and then moving the ball. So I felt like in that aspect we were good. But then when we got to the final third [of the field], we were lacking like that killer ball or that final ball to put it away.”
Offense will be the main focus for Gainesville this season and developing patience and creativity will be how the Lady Leopards can improve.
“We didn’t create enough chances, but the score didn’t match our domination,” Franco said. “I feel if we can create more opportunities and put them away, then we can maintain possession and keep it. We need to have better combinations in the box. Last year, we got around the box and I feel like we would rush it or we would just take a hack at it. We need to try to calm down, get our head up and see where the goals are.”
One of the strong suits for the Lady Leopards this season is defense and against Boswell, they flourished.
“Defensively, they never really threatened us at all,” Franco said. “The chances they had, like two or three chances, were off our mistakes. We try to play out of the back and we try to find an extra pass. So I felt in that aspect, it was a good game. We should have scored more.”
The Lady Leopards had a successful playoff experience last season as they opened with a 5-0 shellacking over Dallas A+ Academy.
But they were tripped up in the area round with a 3-2 loss in overtime to Dallas Hillcrest to end their season.
Gainesville took many positives from its playoff run and Franco said that bodes even better for this season considering the experience of the team.
“It’s good especially since we were so young last year,” Franco said. “So they’ve got that experience under their belt playing in big games under the lights. Now, they got there and they understand the atmosphere and the importance of it. So they understand what we’ve got to be and they understand the standards to get back to that point.”
The Lady Leopards finished third in their district last season behind Melissa and Celina — two teams that will be difficult to beat this season according to Franco.
“Melissa made it to the state championship last year and then Celina is ranked like number four in our region, so we’ve got a steep battle, but I think we can compete with them,” Franco said. “We did last year. We just have to get over that mental hump. I think we’re not intimidated and we can play with them. We can’t let them dictate the game.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
