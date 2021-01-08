Defense wasn’t the problem for the Gainesville Lady Leopards. When they hit the pitch to take on former district rival Anna, they only gave up one high-level goal.
However, their offense is still in need of some maturity as the Lady Leopards dropped the 1-0 decision Monday, Jan. 4.
Head coach Danny Franco was satisfied with the team’s overall game, but knows its offense needs to grow if Gainesville wants to make noise come district play.
“We defended well and we were able to control them and keep them in check, but offensively we still struggled to create,” Franco said. “When we get to the halfway line, we can’t find that pass or advance the ball. It was always a mistake or we were dribbling too much. We’re still missing that creativity. Other players have to step up and fill in the gap of the players we’re missing. It’s going to come with time.”
From the goal on out, the Lady Leopards were on top of the Anna offense, which is still something to build off, Franco said.
“I thought our back line always kept their shape and was always in the right spot,” Franco said. “I thought Andrea Barcenas, who played center back, played well. I thought she had a heck of a game and she read the game well. She was in the right spot and she never got beat one-on-one. We did a much better job coming out of the back.”
After the Lady Leopards’ 3-3 tie against Dallas Hillcrest, Franco talked with them about being more patient with their development of the play from the defense out. Franco said that improved Monday.
“Once we get to the other side of the field, we have to find that other pass to keep advancing,” Franco said. “It’s a credit to the girls because it’s my fourth year here and they’re starting to see what can happen if they stick to the philosophy.”
Franco said it was good to see a pressure-oriented team such as Anna because the Lady Leopards would see those types of teams in district and in the playoffs, so Monday’s tilt was important for the team’s growth in spite of the loss.
The one goal Anna did score came off a soft play in the midfield and Franco said better communication could have prevented the defensive lapse.
“Two girls got caught in between ball watching expecting the other to go get it,” Franco said. “We were flat-footed and they played it inside to their girl and she drilled it top-90. It was a beautiful shot and it was one of those situations where you just say good job. The shot is something we can’t control. Sometimes people just hit it perfectly, but we can fix the situation.”
Franco lauded Gainesville keeper Daniela Marin for her play.
“She kept us in the game,” Franco said. “She wasn’t as busy as last week against Hillcrest, but she made key saves. She’s always our first attacker. I always tell her that offensively, we’re not going to work if she can’t find those passes to her teammates. She’s a vital piece for sure.”
Gainesville will return to play Tuesday, Jan. 19, when the Lady Leopards host Celina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.