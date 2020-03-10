In their second tournament of the season, the Gainesville Lady Leopards golf team held its own, taking second place out of seven teams in the fourth annual Rex Wagoner Memorial Tournament last week.
After opening with a third-place finish in their first tournament in Pilot Point, the Lady Leopards showed improvement on their home course at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course.
Sisters Kacie and Brittney Magallanes paced the group with rounds of 102 and 104, earning them fifth and sixth place overall.
Pilot Point’s team took first place while Muenster’s Hannah Lamar scored the lowest round of 85 to claim the top medalist position.
Gainesville head coach Blake Crutsinger said despite the rainy weather this season, the Lady Leopards have persevered and found a way to get better.
“They’re a really good group of girls, they’re fun to be around and they like golf,” Crutsinger said. “I’m really proud of how hard they work. It’s been very wet this spring, so it’s been hard to get on the course as much as we want, but we do spend a lot of time in the indoor [facility] and several coaches have commented on how much better they look this time this year than they did last year.”
CarolAnne Condie finished with a 108, while Desiree Stephens shot a 117 and Kim Gomez shot a 118.
Crutsinger knew this year’s squad was due for an uptick as many of the girls played on the team for the first time last year.
This season, he said their ball-striking has improved along with their knowledge of the game.
“You’re going to get better the longer you do something and they’ve put a lot of work in during the summer and fall,” Crutsinger said. “They went to a couple tournaments in the fall and got a lot of good work in. I really did expect them to get a lot better. The score they put out was the best score they’ve posted in a while and certainly better than anything they posted last year.”
Besides Pilot Point, the Lady Leopards bested Benbrook, Anna, Krum, Chico and Tioga.
Crutsinger said the talent of the teams in the tournament was really good.
“Callisburg wasn’t here so that kind of left it wide open, but we were just a handful of shots behind Pilot Point,” Crutsinger said. “Pilot Point improved just like we did and it was good competition. There was some good golf played out here. We got third the tournament before and with this second-place finish, it was good for them to get on the platform for the second week in a row.”
Pilot Point scored a total of 423 and Gainesville was just eight strokes behind it with a total of 431. The top four scores are totaled to figure out the total.
Crutsinger said this success bodes well for the rest of the season.
“The girls got second at district last year and made the trip to regionals and that was the best that they did all year was at district,” Crutsinger said. “Their confidence is pretty high. They are a really good group of girls and it doesn’t take a whole lot to get their confidence level up. They are a pretty confident group. The expectation for them to make it back to regionals and it spurred them along to show some of the younger girls that they can do this and make it back.”
The Leopards also competed in the tournament and despite not having a full team, Tre Lawson, Kenyon Overstreet and Christian Castro all had solid rounds.
Overstreet finished with a 104 while Castro shot a 106 and Lawson shot a 115.
Crutsinger said he was proud of the boys for their commitment to the sport while also participating in several other sports this time of year.
“Some of the guys are playing several sports and something had to give and we don’t have a complete team, but they came out and played pretty good,” Crutsinger said. “They’re getting better every week. Hopefully they improve enough to where they can advance as medalists. That’s our goals for those guys.”
Crustinger said the boys will continue to get better as the season moves along.
“I’m proud of those guys and they don’t get out here as much as I’d like, but they’re helping our school district in other areas, so I’m proud of them for that,” Crutsinger said. “We’ve got about a month until we play our first round of district, so a month is a long time and they can really improve a lot.”
Callisburg’s boys took first place overall with a combined score of 314, nearly 40 strokes better than the closest team of Bells.
Logan Bronnenberg led all golfers with a round of 72 while Zack Moershell shot a 76 and Kaden Bullock shot a 77.
Valley View’s River Callihan also shot a 79 while Dillon Hodge posted an 82.
