The Gainesville Lady Leopards had the Valley View Lady Eagles scrambling in the first half. Gainesville trailed just 17-16 after the first frame and 28-24 at halftime, but the Lady Eagles erupted in the third quarter to take control for a 65-52 win.
The Lady Leopards are 7-6 on the season and have shown sparks of greatness according to Gainesville head coach Shaun Weaver.
“Tonight, like I told them, I’m not taking anything away from our girls because they played hard,” Weaver said. “And that’s the best I’ve seen them play all year against a good team. So I’m not taking anything away from them and I told them we can build from that going into district because if we play like that, we can we can do some things in district.”
Gainesville was led by Pshylah Kemp and MiMi Davis’s 19 points each while Kat Creeks added eight points and LeeLee Harrison had six.
“We have the pieces, but we have things like silly fouls to clean up,” Weaver said. “It’s the simple things we have to work on. As long as they keep that aggression, keep playing hard and stay unified as a team, I think we’ll be OK for district. We still have work to put in on offense. We’ll go back and watch film in a group of two, so hopefully we can break that down a little better for our team. We go into detail on offense, but the catch is, can we implement it.”
The run the Lady Eagles put together to pull away in the third quarter was a test for Gainesville, and how they respond to future runs will define their success in Weaver’s opinion.
“When they started making a run, I used a timeout to stop the run and to calm us down,” Weaver said. “Then we got real frustrated because the ref wasn’t giving us some calls and the body language changed. So that’s when they opened it up because the kids picked it up again. But that little stretch in there when our body language changed is when Valley View opened it up.”
The Lady Leopards will play in the North Central Texas College tournament next week, but until then, they have plenty of work to put in, according to Weaver.
“I love practice and I like to prepare, but these next few days we will get a lot of work in,” Weaver said.
