Following their 2-0 loss to Carrolton Ranchview on Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Gainesville Lady Leopards soccer team went back to the drawing board in practice.
The Lady Leopards haven’t had a problem defending this season, but finding the back of the net has been a challenge.
Thursday, Jan. 16, in the first round of the Big Red Classic, the Lady Leopards exorcised a few demons.
After evening out to a 0-0 halftime tie, the Lady Leopards broke open the game with two goals from Evelyn Peralta and Cici Fernandez to defeat Wichita Falls Hirschi 2-0.
Gainesville head coach Danny Franco was happy to see the work they put in pay off.
“Angelina Arenas sent a ball over the defense and Evelyn had a breakaway 1-on-1 with the keeper and she put it away,” Franco said. “I’ve been stressing the breakaways because we have been struggling to score our past few games. It has come down to us getting the ball over the top of the defense and having the composure to finish. She put it away in the bottom right corner like a striker is supposed to.”
Fernandez also showed some offensive touch when she found herself just outside the left part of the box and tucked a shot inside the left post to put Gainesville up 2-0.
“We’ve been stressing it a lot and we didn’t really have the time to go over it with the tournaments lately, but you can see the confidence and composure,” Franco said. “We’re getting there again, so it was nice to put that away. We weren’t forcing anything and Fernandez took a touch and shot it into the bottom left corner from just outside the box. It’s just another thing we’ve been working on and it’s good to see the practice has paid off.”
At halftime, Franco told his team to better use its time and space.
“When their defense drops back, we either kick it too hard or we give it right back to the goalie,” Franco said. “We need to keep carrying the ball and we kept trying to play that through ball and it’s going to nobody. We had to find feet out wide or find feet with the forwards and we did a much better job combining in the second half. We need to keep it simple because we try too hard at times.”
The win improves Gainesville to 4-3-1 and the will face Fort Worth Dunbar and Dallas Hillcrest as they continue tournament play.
Franco has been stressing to his team the importance of winning their home tournament and capitalizing on the situation.
“I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on them to take advantage of our home field and against Ranchview, we made mistakes and they capitalized on it,” Franco said. “We’ve got to keep the momentum going and get another win.”
Before the season even began, the Lady Leopards were nagging Franco to know if Dallas Hillcrest was playing in the tournament.
Not just because it is a good team, but because it ended their playoff lives last season in a 3-2 overtime defeat in the second round.
Now that Dallas Hillcrest is on the docket, his team is raring to go.
“Last year, we had a bunch of mistakes in our home tournament, so the win is big,” Franco said. “The girls have had this game circled on the calendar since the get-go. Since August, they have been asking me if Hillcrest is coming. They want to get that revenge because they knew they should have won last year, but stupid mistakes hurt us. They want some closure.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
