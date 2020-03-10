The Gainesville Lady Leopards soccer team is beating the teams they’re supposed to and challenging the teams ahead of them.
Monday, March 9, the Lady Leopards didn’t exactly play up to their potential, but they still came away victorious in a 1-0 win over Bonham.
With the win, the Lady Leopards secured the third seed in the district behind Celina and Melissa, but head coach Danny Franco said the team could have played better against Bonham.
“Last night, we were playing down to Bonham’s level,” Franco said. “It was kind of lazy. There wasn’t enough energy or effort. We got up 1-0 and after that, the level went down. We started playing their game and started getting influenced by them fouling and their crowd talking. We just have to have more composure and not fall into those mind games.”
Alissa Galaviz scored the only goal off an assist from Olivia Vasquez to the back post and at halftime, Franco was pleased.
However, the second half didn’t see any more scoring and goalkeeper Daniela Marin had to bail the team out with several clutch saves.
“Soccer can be cruel sometimes where you can be doing well for 40-50 minutes and in two or three minutes you can lose a game,” Franco said. “It happens a lot, but I was telling the girls that the good teams don’t have games like this where they should be winning comfortably. Too many times, our keeper had to save us from either losing or tying the game.”
After the game, Franco told his team it was an ugly game and that it wasn’t the level they need to playing at.
Still, he was happy about picking up the win and securing third place.
Gainesville fell 4-2 against Melissa on Friday, March 6, but Franco said he was proud of how the team played.
“As far as seeding, we knew it was going to be tough with Celina and Melissa being two top teams in the region and in the state,” Franco said. “We’ve made close games against those teams and competed. In years past, it’s always been a blowout at 3-0, or 4-0 or 5-0. Friday against Melissa, we went up 1-0 and tied it at 2-2, but the last 10 minutes they scored two goals. I was proud of them because they fought and made everything hard for Melissa.”
Franco said Melissa coaches told him after the game that in previous years the games were much easier and that their bench players got playing time, but this year, it has been much closer and Gainesville forced Melissa to play to the end.
The Lady Leopards, which picked up their 11th win of the season against Bonham, will host district champs Celina on Monday, March 16, to close out the regular season.
After hanging with Celina in a 3-1 loss in the first matchup, Franco said a win would boost the team’s confidence headed into the playoffs.
“I think we’re there,” Franco said. “We can do it for sure. We showed we can play with them the first time and if we could win, it would do nothing but good things for us going into the playoffs. The girls can make the third or fourth round if we can get our momentum going.”
